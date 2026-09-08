Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Man jailed for life after Man jailed for life after murdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leedsmurdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leeds

Man jailed for life after Man jailed for life after murdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leedsmurdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leeds

51-year-old man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years after murdering his vulnerable flat-mate in a prolonged and violent New Year’s Day attack.

Scott Silkstone, of no fixed address, was convicted of murdering Dwayne Tuohey, 55, at Gargrave Court in Burmantofts, Leeds, on 1 January 2026.

Silkstone attacked Mr Tuohey inside his flat before dragging him outside and repeatedly stamping on him in public.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday 7 September to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years before he can be considered for release.

Mr Tuohey was discovered unconscious by paramedics near bins outside the flats where he lived. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

 

‘Scene of extreme violence’

Forensic examination of the flat revealed evidence of an exceptionally violent assault.

Blood was discovered throughout the living room and on numerous objects, including a prosthetic leg, crutch, heater, shower seat and metal box.

Experts concluded that several of the items had been used as weapons during the attack.

Mr Tuohey’s family said: “Dwayne’s murder has changed the way we see the world. It has shown us how devastating violent Crime is, not only for the person whose life is taken, but also for every family member left behind.

“It has left us feeling that life can be taken cruelly and without reason. The knowledge of how he died has made our grief even more painful, and the trauma we now carry will remain with us for a very long time.”

Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “No sentence can ever bring back Dwayne to his loved ones.

“Silkstone carried out a horrific and vicious attack on a vulnerable man he controlled.

“He has never shown any remorse or taken any responsibility for his actions despite the overwhelming evidence against him.

“I hope today can provide Dwayne’s family with some closure, from what has been an unimaginable year for them.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police remain at scene as murder investigation continues after woman found dead in Ollerton

MURDER PROBE Police remain at scene as murder investigation continues after woman found dead in Ollerton

Crime, UK News
Son repeatedly punched his own mum after attacking sister at Wallsend family home

HUMAN PUNCHBAG Son repeatedly punched his own mum after attacking sister at Wallsend family home

UK News
Families told wrong teenager had died after fatal Rotherham crash in devastating police mix-up

POLICE MIX UP Families told wrong teenager had died after fatal Rotherham crash in devastating police mix-up

UK News
Man arrested as £30,000 of suspected stolen farm machinery, weapons and seven dogs seized in Rochdale raid

FARM RAIDED Man arrested as £30,000 of suspected stolen farm machinery, weapons and seven dogs seized in Rochdale raid

Crime, UK News
Police hunt for wanted man recalled to prison as public warned not to approach him

DO NOT APPROACH Police hunt for wanted man recalled to prison as public warned not to approach him

UK News
Police cordon in place on Bierley Lane Bradford as officers remain at scene

POLICE CORDON Police cordon in place on Bierley Lane Bradford as officers remain at scene

UK News
Controlling partner jailed for life after strangling and stabbing boyfriend to death in Birmingham

JAILED FOR LIFE Controlling partner jailed for life after strangling and stabbing boyfriend to death in Birmingham

Court News, Crime, UK News
Person treated by ambulance crews after chip pan fire at Bradford property

CHIP PAN BLAZE Person treated by ambulance crews after chip pan fire at Bradford property

UK News
Who is Danny Tommo? Anti-migrant organiser linked to Dover and Portsmouth protests

WHO IS HE Who is Danny Tommo? Anti-migrant organiser linked to Dover and Portsmouth protests

UK News
Former Traffic Cops star sacked by Derbyshire Police after committing more than 20 driving offences

DISHONEST COP Former Traffic Cops star sacked by Derbyshire Police after committing more than 20 driving offences

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Drug gang jailed for 40 years after plot to flood UK with £11m of Class A drugs

DRUGS PLOT Drug gang jailed for 40 years after plot to flood UK with £11m of Class A drugs

Court News, UK News
Why Dating Apps Can Make It Harder for Women to Find Serious Relationships

Why Dating Apps Can Make It Harder for Women to Find Serious Relationships

UK News
Residents told to shut windows as crews battle fire on Candy’s Lane near Wimborne

MAJOR BLAZE Residents told to shut windows as crews battle fire on Candy’s Lane near Wimborne

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police hunt ‘Big Guy’ after £1,400 Prada sunglasses stolen from Plymouth shopping centre

BIG GUY Police hunt ‘Big Guy’ after £1,400 Prada sunglasses stolen from Plymouth shopping centre

UK News
New image released of mystery woman in 30-year Baby April murder investigation

BABY DEATH PROBE New image released of mystery woman in 30-year Baby April murder investigation

Crime, UK News
Barrister jailed after plotting revenge attack with murderer client during Huddersfield drugs gang feud

DRUGS FEUD Barrister jailed after plotting revenge attack with murderer client during Huddersfield drugs gang feud

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Woman treated in hospital after substance sprayed in her face during Bradford assault

LIQUID ATTACK Woman treated in hospital after substance sprayed in her face during Bradford assault

UK News
Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

HATE ATTACK Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

Court News, UK News
Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

AVOID THE AREA Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

Travel News, UK News
Watch Live