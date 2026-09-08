Man jailed for life after Man jailed for life after murdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leedsmurdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leeds

51-year-old man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years after murdering his vulnerable flat-mate in a prolonged and violent New Year’s Day attack.

Scott Silkstone, of no fixed address, was convicted of murdering Dwayne Tuohey, 55, at Gargrave Court in Burmantofts, Leeds, on 1 January 2026.

Silkstone attacked Mr Tuohey inside his flat before dragging him outside and repeatedly stamping on him in public.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday 7 September to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years before he can be considered for release.

Mr Tuohey was discovered unconscious by paramedics near bins outside the flats where he lived. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

‘Scene of extreme violence’

Forensic examination of the flat revealed evidence of an exceptionally violent assault.

Blood was discovered throughout the living room and on numerous objects, including a prosthetic leg, crutch, heater, shower seat and metal box.

Experts concluded that several of the items had been used as weapons during the attack.

Mr Tuohey’s family said: “Dwayne’s murder has changed the way we see the world. It has shown us how devastating violent Crime is, not only for the person whose life is taken, but also for every family member left behind.

“It has left us feeling that life can be taken cruelly and without reason. The knowledge of how he died has made our grief even more painful, and the trauma we now carry will remain with us for a very long time.”

Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “No sentence can ever bring back Dwayne to his loved ones.

“Silkstone carried out a horrific and vicious attack on a vulnerable man he controlled.

“He has never shown any remorse or taken any responsibility for his actions despite the overwhelming evidence against him.

“I hope today can provide Dwayne’s family with some closure, from what has been an unimaginable year for them.”