GP found dead at home near Sandringham as man held on suspicion of murder

A GP has been found dead at her home in a Norfolk village near the King’s Sandringham Estate, with a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman, named locally as Dr Hannah Terry, also known as Hannah Cain, was found at a property in Fern Hill, Dersingham, during the early hours of Sunday, October 4.

Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service shortly after 2.20am.

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man, also aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

Detectives later applied to Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court for a warrant of further detention.

The application was granted, allowing officers an additional 32 hours to question the suspect while enquiries continue.

A police cordon remains in place at the address.

Reports children were at the property

Media reports say children were staying at the house for a sleepover when the incident unfolded.

Dr Terry was reported to have worked as a GP at Grimston Medical Centre, which temporarily closed following what it described as “extremely difficult circumstances” affecting the practice team.

Police have not publicly confirmed the sleepover details.

Murder investigation continues

A Home Office post-mortem examination was scheduled as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

The investigation is being led by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

Detective Inspector Alix Wright said:

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation, working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

“I’d ask anyone who believes they may have information that could help our investigation to please share this with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident 27 of October 4, 2026.