Man in his 20s found dead as bomb disposal team called to Wirral home

An investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s was found dead inside a property in Merseyside, prompting the attendance of an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Emergency services were called to Reedville in Oxton, Wirral, shortly before 4pm on Saturday, October 3.

North West Ambulance Service alerted Merseyside Police after paramedics attended the address and found the man deceased inside.

Police said initial enquiries are under way and the man’s death is currently being treated as unexpected.

His next of kin have been informed and a file will be passed to the Coroner.

Bomb disposal team called to the property

During the response, substances were located inside the premises, leading officers to call in Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists as a precaution.

The team assessed and removed the substances.

Merseyside Police said there is currently no wider risk to members of the public.

A force spokesperson said:

“Merseyside Police can confirm that emergency services remain in Oxton today following a sudden death yesterday.

“Shortly after 3.55pm on Saturday 3 October, North West Ambulance Service reported they had attended a property on Reedville where they had found a man in his 20s sadly deceased inside.

“Merseyside Police has launched an investigation and following initial enquiries, his death is being treated as unexpected.

“His next of kin has been informed and a file will be passed to the Coroner.

“As a precaution, Explosive Ordnance Disposal have attended to assess and remove substances located inside the premises and have deemed there is no wider risk to the public at this stage.”

The investigation remains ongoing.