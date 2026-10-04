Person reportedly sets themselves on fire during Gosport migrant protest as small boats arrive

A person has reportedly set themselves on fire during a protest in Gosport on Sunday evening as a major police operation continued following the arrival of people who had crossed the English Channel in a small boat.

Video seen by UKNIP appears to show a serious incident taking place during the demonstration. The circumstances, the condition of the person involved and whether the incident was deliberate have not yet been confirmed by police or the ambulance service.

UKNIP has approached the emergency services for further information.

The incident came as people believed to have crossed the Channel from France arrived at a marina in Gosport late on Sunday evening after being transferred to two RNLI lifeboats. Reports indicated that around 120 people may have been aboard the original dinghy, although the precise number has not yet been officially confirmed.

Major police operation in Gosport

Around 100 protesters had gathered near Haslar Marina earlier in the evening as police prepared for the possibility that the vessel would be brought into the area.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed officers had been deployed to support partner agencies responding to the Channel incident and to facilitate peaceful protest.

UKNIP understands additional policing resources have been brought into Gosport. Reports that officers from Devon and Cornwall Police and Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group units have been deployed have not yet been independently confirmed.

Police introduced a series of special powers across Gosport and Portsmouth, including restrictions on protest gatherings and the use of face coverings.

A dispersal order under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 covers Gosport until 7am on Tuesday, October 6.

Small boat passengers brought ashore

The dinghy had travelled from the Normandy coast during Sunday and was monitored by French rescue vessels before reaching British waters, where RNLI lifeboats became involved.

People from the vessel were subsequently seen being brought ashore in Gosport late on Sunday evening.

Earlier, coaches and emergency-service vehicles had been positioned in the area while Haslar Bridge was closed as part of the operation.

The Government said Border Security Command was monitoring the situation, adding: “The Border Security Command works around the clock to monitor the Channel and protect our border. It is vital we continue to detain, check and process every small boat arrival.”

UKNIP is seeking confirmation from police and ambulance officials regarding the reported fire incident and will update this story when further information becomes available.