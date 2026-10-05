Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

YOUTUBE JAIL Former boxer jailed over inflammatory YouTube videos during Southport unrest resurfaces online

Former boxer jailed over inflammatory YouTube videos during Southport unrest resurfaces online

A former boxer who was jailed after posting inflammatory YouTube videos during the unrest which followed the Southport killings has resurfaced online, with one of his broadcasts attracting almost half a million views.

Derek “Decca” Heggie, 41, from Carlisle, was sentenced to 46 weeks in prison after admitting an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

Carlisle Crown Court heard that Heggie uploaded two videos in August 2024, at a time when serious disorder was taking place across parts of the country following the Southport killings.

During the broadcasts, Heggie made a series of comments concerning Muslims and grooming gangs.

The court heard one of his statements was: “young white girls are being raped by these grooming gangs.”

However, that sentence alone was not the basis of the prosecution.

Court heard wider inflammatory remarks

Heggie also made broader comments about Muslims and the Prophet Muhammad, including sweeping remarks portraying Muslims as murderers, rapists and child molesters.

Prosecutors said the communications were grossly offensive and had been sent for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

One of Heggie’s videos subsequently attracted close to 500,000 views.

He pleaded guilty to the offence before being sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court.

His barrister, Tariq Khawam, told the court that Heggie accepted his actions had been “wrong, ill-informed and potentially dangerous.”

Judge Nicholas Barker sentenced him to 46 weeks’ imprisonment.

Claims over reason for imprisonment

The case has since resurfaced on social media, where some posts have claimed Heggie was imprisoned simply for saying that young white girls had been raped by grooming gangs.

That does not reflect the full circumstances of the case as described to the court.

Britain’s grooming-gang scandals have been extensively documented through criminal prosecutions, official inquiries and safeguarding investigations.

Heggie’s conviction, however, concerned the wider content of the two communications he admitted sending, including multiple inflammatory remarks made during a period of significant public disorder.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
British streamer CostaKid reportedly arrested in Miami over alleged aggravated assault

STREAMER ARREST British streamer CostaKid reportedly arrested in Miami over alleged aggravated assault

Crime, US News
Andy Carroll names BBC Fame Academy coach who sexually assaulted him as he slept

FOOTBALLER SHOCKER Andy Carroll names BBC Fame Academy coach who sexually assaulted him as he slept

Court News, US News
Four people rescued after being cut off by tide near Beachy Head Lighthouse

LIGHTHOUSE RESCUE Four people rescued after being cut off by tide near Beachy Head Lighthouse

National News
Urgent search for heavily pregnant woman missing in Leicester

GRAVE CONCERNS Urgent search for heavily pregnant woman missing in Leicester

Missing Persons, UK News
Urgent search launched for missing Swindon teenager last seen outside Tesco

TESCO TEEN Urgent search launched for missing Swindon teenager last seen outside Tesco

Missing Persons, UK News
Major search launched for missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Marlborough

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major search launched for missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Marlborough

Missing Persons, UK News
Virgin Voyages cruise ship breaks free from moorings and hits three boats in Rhodes

BROKE FREE Virgin Voyages cruise ship breaks free from moorings and hits three boats in Rhodes

UK News
Two men charged with murder after Hayley Marson found dead at Lincolnshire home

VILLAGE MURDER Two men charged with murder after Hayley Marson found dead at Lincolnshire home

Court News, Crime, UK News
Two East London men charged after 47kg cocaine seizure in Barbados

MAJOR HAUL Two East London men charged after 47kg cocaine seizure in Barbados

Crime, US News
Washing machine fire sparks emergency response at Maidstone home

HOUSE BLAZE Washing machine fire sparks emergency response at Maidstone home

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two men stabbed during early-hours altercation on Charing Cross Road

KNIFE PROBE Two men stabbed during early-hours altercation on Charing Cross Road

Crime, UK News
Eastbourne RNLI helmsman honoured for 30 years of lifesaving service

LIFE SAVER Eastbourne RNLI helmsman honoured for 30 years of lifesaving service

National News
Brits to use facial recognition instead of scanning passports at UK airport e-gates

TECH ROLLOUT Brits to use facial recognition instead of scanning passports at UK airport e-gates

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
US withdraws all bombers from RAF Fairford as terror investigation continues

TERROR PLOT US withdraws all bombers from RAF Fairford as terror investigation continues

UK News
Police impose town-wide dispersal order in Gosport ahead of possible migrant boat arrival

TWO TIER POLICING Police impose town-wide dispersal order in Gosport ahead of possible migrant boat arrival

UK News
‘Two-tier policing’ claims erupt after whole of Gosport placed under dispersal order during migrant arrival

LOCKDOWN ‘Two-tier policing’ claims erupt after whole of Gosport placed under dispersal order during migrant arrival

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Up to 120 migrants brought into Gosport as protesters gather at Haslar Marina

SEND ME BACK Up to 120 migrants brought into Gosport as protesters gather at Haslar Marina

UK News
Migrant boat brought into Gosport by RNLI after crossing from Normandy

WE SHOULD BE DISTRAUGHT Migrant boat brought into Gosport by RNLI after crossing from Normandy

Breaking News
Person reportedly sets themselves on fire during Gosport migrant protest as small boats arrive

FIREBALL HORROR Person reportedly sets themselves on fire during Gosport migrant protest as small boats arrive

Breaking News
Watch Live