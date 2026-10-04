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LOCKDOWN ‘Two-tier policing’ claims erupt after whole of Gosport placed under dispersal order during migrant arrival

‘Two-tier policing’ claims erupt after whole of Gosport placed under dispersal order during migrant arrival

Claims of “two-tier policing” have erupted in Gosport after police placed the entire town under a dispersal order as protesters gathered over the arrival of migrants who had crossed the English Channel.

A social media post circulating following Sunday’s operation highlighted that Gosport, which has a population of around 82,000, had been covered by a Section 34 dispersal order until 7am on Tuesday, October 6.

The post claimed the restrictions had been introduced so migrants could be brought into the country and described the policing operation as “absolutely outrageous”.

There is, however, no evidence in the police statement that the dispersal order was imposed for that stated purpose. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the measures were introduced to protect the community, facilitate peaceful protest and support partner agencies responding to the Channel incident.

Whole of Gosport covered by dispersal powers

The scale of the order has nevertheless prompted criticism because the police map shows the Section 34 area covering Gosport rather than only the immediate protest site.

Under the order, officers can direct an individual to leave the designated area and prevent them from returning for a specified period. It does not mean all 82,000 residents have been ordered to leave or are prohibited from moving around Gosport.

A person commits an offence if they are given a lawful direction under the power and then refuse to comply.

Separate restrictions were also introduced for protesters.

Those seeking to gather were directed to a designated protest area inside Walpole car park under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, while additional powers covering Gosport and Portsmouth restricted the use of face coverings to conceal identity during protest activity.

Migrants brought into Gosport

The restrictions were introduced as authorities prepared for a small boat which had travelled across the Channel from Normandy.

Late on Sunday, people from the vessel were brought into a marina at Gosport aboard two RNLI lifeboats. French media reported around 120 people had been aboard, although that figure had not been officially confirmed.

Protesters gathered near Haslar Marina, with some surrounding police vehicles and chanting “shame on you” and “deport the lot”.

The police operation and the geographic scale of the restrictions have subsequently fuelled accusations online of “two-tier policing”.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has not characterised its operation in those terms. The force said: “We have deployed officers to the area to support our partners in the event of an emergency at sea, and to facilitate peaceful protest.”

Police said the additional powers were being used “to ensure the safety of our local communities as well as those who may wish to protest”. Hampshire Constabulary

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