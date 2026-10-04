Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DAMP AND PESTS Pudsey homeowner says property plagued by damp and pests after neighbouring house demolished

Pudsey homeowner says property plagued by damp and pests after neighbouring house demolished

A Leeds homeowner says she has been left “stuck” after the semi-detached property attached to her home was demolished, leaving an exposed wall and a catalogue of problems.

Shivarna Mitra bought her home in Pudsey in 2021, but says her situation changed dramatically after the neighbouring property was sold the following year.

The adjoining house was subsequently demolished following safety concerns, leaving Mitra’s property standing alongside an empty plot.

 

According to Mitra, the demolition was carried out without the required planning permission and a subsequent retrospective planning application was refused.

Home left exposed to elements

Mitra says the loss of the adjoining property left part of her home exposed to the weather and has resulted in problems including damp and damage to the roof.

She also claims rats, squirrels and wasps have been able to enter the property.

The situation has left the house attracting attention locally for all the wrong reasons, while Mitra says she has struggled to resolve the problems.

Leeds City Council said building control officers inspected her property and found it to be structurally sound.

The council said the owner of the neighbouring site was advised to weatherproof the exposed dividing wall, but the work was not completed.

Replacement house approved

The empty plot has since changed ownership and planning permission has now been granted for a replacement property to be built alongside Mitra’s home.

However, Mitra says she continues to feel trapped by the situation while waiting for the development to progress.

She warned that what happened to her could potentially happen to other homeowners, saying she feels “stuck” after years of uncertainty surrounding the neighbouring site.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Andy Carroll names BBC Fame Academy coach who sexually assaulted him as he slept

FOOTBALLER SHOCKER Andy Carroll names BBC Fame Academy coach who sexually assaulted him as he slept

Court News, US News
Four people rescued after being cut off by tide near Beachy Head Lighthouse

LIGHTHOUSE RESCUE Four people rescued after being cut off by tide near Beachy Head Lighthouse

National News
Urgent search for heavily pregnant woman missing in Leicester

GRAVE CONCERNS Urgent search for heavily pregnant woman missing in Leicester

Missing Persons, UK News
Urgent search launched for missing Swindon teenager last seen outside Tesco

TESCO TEEN Urgent search launched for missing Swindon teenager last seen outside Tesco

Missing Persons, UK News
Major search launched for missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Marlborough

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major search launched for missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Marlborough

Missing Persons, UK News
Virgin Voyages cruise ship breaks free from moorings and hits three boats in Rhodes

BROKE FREE Virgin Voyages cruise ship breaks free from moorings and hits three boats in Rhodes

UK News
Two men charged with murder after Hayley Marson found dead at Lincolnshire home

VILLAGE MURDER Two men charged with murder after Hayley Marson found dead at Lincolnshire home

Court News, Crime, UK News
Two East London men charged after 47kg cocaine seizure in Barbados

MAJOR HAUL Two East London men charged after 47kg cocaine seizure in Barbados

Crime, US News
Washing machine fire sparks emergency response at Maidstone home

HOUSE BLAZE Washing machine fire sparks emergency response at Maidstone home

UK News
Judge orders release of acquitted man after weeks in custody at HMP Holme House

SEX ATTACKERS Two men remanded over alleged sexual offences involving teenage girls in Crawley

Court News, Crime, National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Eastbourne RNLI helmsman honoured for 30 years of lifesaving service

LIFE SAVER Eastbourne RNLI helmsman honoured for 30 years of lifesaving service

National News
Brits to use facial recognition instead of scanning passports at UK airport e-gates

TECH ROLLOUT Brits to use facial recognition instead of scanning passports at UK airport e-gates

UK News
M3 closed after multi-vehicle crash as traffic queues near Eastleigh

UPDATE M3 closed after multi-vehicle crash as traffic queues near Eastleigh

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police impose town-wide dispersal order in Gosport ahead of possible migrant boat arrival

TWO TIER POLICING Police impose town-wide dispersal order in Gosport ahead of possible migrant boat arrival

UK News
‘Two-tier policing’ claims erupt after whole of Gosport placed under dispersal order during migrant arrival

LOCKDOWN ‘Two-tier policing’ claims erupt after whole of Gosport placed under dispersal order during migrant arrival

UK News
CCTV released in urgent search for missing 12-year-old boy last seen at Glasgow bus station

BRING HIM HOME CCTV released in urgent search for missing 12-year-old boy last seen at Glasgow bus station

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Migrant boat brought into Gosport by RNLI after crossing from Normandy

WE SHOULD BE DISTRAUGHT Migrant boat brought into Gosport by RNLI after crossing from Normandy

Breaking News
Person reportedly sets themselves on fire during Gosport migrant protest as small boats arrive

FIREBALL HORROR Person reportedly sets themselves on fire during Gosport migrant protest as small boats arrive

Breaking News
Firefighters tackle car blaze in Ramsgate

CAR ABLAZE Firefighters tackle car blaze in Ramsgate

UK News
Watch Live