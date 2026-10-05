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PULLED FROM THE THAMES Man, 66, dies after being pulled from River Thames near Albert Embankment

Man, 66, dies after being pulled from River Thames near Albert Embankment

A 66-year-old man has died after being pulled from the River Thames in central London despite a major emergency response.

Police were called at 12.34pm on Sunday, October 4, following reports of a person in the water near Albert Embankment.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance.

The air ambulance helicopter landed close to the riverbank as emergency crews carried out the rescue operation.

Man taken to hospital

The man was recovered from the river and taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead despite the efforts of emergency services.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 12:34hrs on Sunday, October 4, to reports that a body had been seen in the River Thames near Albert Embankment.

“Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the 66-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.”

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

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