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FUNDRAISER Devoted mum-of-three killed in M4 crash while travelling to visit family

Devoted mum-of-three killed in M4 crash while travelling to visit family

A devoted mother-of-three has died in a crash on the M4 near Windsor while travelling to visit family.

Jo Law, 31, died at the scene of the collision, leaving behind her three children Harvie, 12, Isla, nine, and Parker, four.

Her family have described her as a loving and dedicated mother whose children were at the centre of her life.

Jo, who was born in Gravesend and had lived in Swanley throughout her life, attended St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School before going on to St Catherine’s Catholic School for Girls in Bexleyheath.

Family pay tribute to devoted mother

Her aunt, Samantha Neal, said Jo had been a devoted stay-at-home mum who dedicated herself to raising her children and helping them experience the world around them.

“Everything she did was about them and teaching them about the ways of the world,” she said.

Jo enjoyed spending time outdoors with her children, including taking them motorbiking and dirt biking.

Her family also remembered her as fun-loving and playful, often making TikTok videos and doing dances with her children.

Off-duty emergency workers stopped to help

Jo was travelling alone when the fatal collision happened.

Her family said several off-duty emergency service workers who became caught in traffic following the crash came forward and attempted to help her.

Relatives said knowing people stopped and did everything they could to save her has provided some comfort following her death.

The family have expressed their gratitude to everyone who stopped, offered assistance or remained with Jo at the scene.

Fundraiser launched for Jo’s children

Jo’s death has devastated her large extended family, who are now supporting her children and one another.

The family had enjoyed a holiday together in Ibiza in August, just weeks before the tragedy.

A fundraising appeal has since been launched to help pay for Jo’s funeral and provide financial support for her three children.

The appeal initially set a target of £7,000 but has already raised more than £17,000.

Any money remaining after funeral expenses is expected to be put towards supporting Harvie, Isla and Parker, who are now living with their father full-time.

Jo’s funeral is expected to take place in mid-October.

Samantha said: “Jo was a loving mum to three beautiful children. They were her world, and they now have to face life without their mum far too soon.”

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