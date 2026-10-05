Former Hampshire police chief accused of sex while on duty as misconduct hearing begins

Former Hampshire and Isle of Wight Chief Constable Scott Chilton has been accused of having sexual activity with a junior officer while on duty and abusing his position during a second relationship.

The allegations were outlined on Monday, October 5, as a gross misconduct hearing involving the former chief constable began in Eastleigh.

Chilton retired from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary in April 2025 and is facing four allegations relating to relationships with two female officers, referred to during proceedings as Officer A and Officer B.

Alleged relationship while on duty

The hearing was told that an alleged relationship with Officer A took place between 2008 and 2012.

Chilton denies that relationship.

John Beggs KC, representing the Office of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner, told the hearing that some of the alleged sexual activity took place while Chilton was on duty.

He is also accused of repeatedly failing to disclose the alleged relationship and of attempting to avoid a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in February 2025.

The hearing was told Officer A described the relationship to investigators as consensual.

Second relationship admitted

Chilton has admitted having a relationship with Officer B, which the hearing heard began weeks after he became chief constable in February 2023.

He denies abusing his position for a sexual purpose.

Chilton has accepted that failing to disclose that relationship fell below the standards expected of a police officer, but disputes that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct.

In a statement, he said the matters were personal and had not influenced operational policing decisions or his professional responsibilities.

He also expressed regret for the embarrassment and distraction caused and said his deepest regret was the hurt caused to his family.

Hearing continues without Chilton

Chilton did not attend the opening of the hearing.

His barrister, James Berry KC, told the proceedings that Chilton would not attend because of medical issues and that he would no longer be representing him.

Chairwoman Michelle Skeer ruled that the hearing could continue in Chilton’s absence.

The proceedings follow an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation which concluded there was a case to answer for potential breaches of professional standards, including honesty and integrity, authority and respect, orders and instructions and discreditable conduct.

The allegations have not yet been determined, and the hearing continues.