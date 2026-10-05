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TWO DEAD Second man dies following serious collision in Southgate

Second man dies following serious collision in Southgate

A second man has died following a serious collision in Southgate which left several people injured.

Police were called at around 12.40am on Saturday, September 20, following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Chase Side.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance.

Several people were taken to hospital following the collision.

Two men die following collision

William Cassidy, 48, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Tuesday, September 22.

Patrick Cassidy, 31, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police have now confirmed that he died on Wednesday, September 30.

Three other passengers travelling in the vehicle — a man in his 20s and two women in their 30s — were also taken to hospital.

Their injuries have since been assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

A pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital. His injuries are also not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Woman arrested as investigation continues

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Monday, September 21, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with a specified controlled drug above the prescribed limit.

Police said she was subsequently further arrested during interview on suspicion of failing to stop.

She has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman is not related to any of the occupants of the vehicle.

Police appeal for witnesses and footage

Detective Inspector Simon Ager, from the Met’s Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said:

“This devastating collision has now claimed two lives. Our thoughts remain with the men’s loved ones.

“We are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Any information you have could be vital in our investigation.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, to contact police as this information could be crucial.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 259/20SEP.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For Google News, I’d lead with “Second man dies following serious collision in Southgate” rather than the arrest, because the new development is Patrick Cassidy’s death.

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