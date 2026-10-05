Bestselling author and former Conservative politician Jeffrey Archer dies aged 86

Bestselling novelist and former Conservative politician Jeffrey Archer has died aged 86, his publisher HarperCollins has confirmed.

Lord Archer died “suddenly and peacefully at his home between writing sessions” on Monday, October 5.

The author sold more than 300 million books worldwide during a writing career spanning five decades and became one of Britain’s most commercially successful novelists.

His best-known works included Kane and Abel and his debut novel Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less.

His final novel, Adam & Eve, is due to be published on Tuesday, October 6 — the day after his death.

Publisher pays tribute

Kate Elton, chief executive of HarperCollins UK and Archer’s editor, described him as a “master storyteller”.

She said it had been one of the great privileges of her publishing career to work with him and praised his relentless approach to rewriting and perfecting his books.

She added: “We’re all devastated to have lost a writer who has brought joy to generations of readers – and a true friend.”

Career in politics

Alongside his writing career, Archer served for five years as a Conservative MP and later became deputy chairman of the Conservative Party under Margaret Thatcher.

He was made a life peer in 1992 and remained a member of the House of Lords until retiring in 2024.

His political career was overshadowed by his conviction in 2001 for perjury and perverting the course of justice in connection with an earlier libel case.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and was released in 2003.

Archer continued writing after his release and remained a prolific author into his 80s.

He is survived by his wife, Dame Mary Archer, their two sons and five grandchildren.