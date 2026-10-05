149 migrants brought ashore in Gosport after Channel crossing involving Isle of Wight lifeboats

A total of 149 migrants were brought ashore in Gosport after crossing the English Channel in a small boat, with two RNLI lifeboats involved in the operation.

The group arrived at Haslar Marina late on Sunday, October 4, after the dinghy was met in British waters by RNLI crews.

The Home Office said 149 people were believed to have been on board.

Two RNLI lifeboats were seen bringing people into Gosport, with Bembridge among the Isle of Wight stations launching on Sunday evening. RNLI records show Bembridge Lifeboat Station launched at 5.10pm on October 4.

Migrants taken to Kent for processing

The Home Office said those brought ashore would be transported to short-term holding facilities in Kent.

A Government spokesperson said arrivals would be processed and undergo health, security and biometric checks.

The crossing prompted a significant emergency and policing response around Haslar Marina.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers were deployed to support partner agencies and ensure they could operate safely while also facilitating peaceful protest.

Twelve arrested during Gosport disorder

Police later confirmed that 12 people had been arrested following a public order incident in Gosport.

Officers used a range of powers, including conditions under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, powers relating to face coverings and a dispersal order.

Police worked alongside the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, RNLI and Border Security Command during the operation.

The latest arrival follows a series of recent Channel incidents in which rescue vessels have been deployed further west along the south coast.