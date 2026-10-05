Twelve arrested after clashes at Gosport protest as 149 migrants brought ashore

Twelve people have been arrested following clashes between protesters and police in Gosport after a boat carrying 149 migrants was brought ashore in Hampshire.

Demonstrators gathered near Haslar Marina on Sunday, October 4, amid reports that authorities were preparing to receive a small boat which had crossed the English Channel.

The vessel was shadowed by French rescue vessels before being met in English waters by RNLI crews, with those on board subsequently brought into Gosport.

Twelve arrests following disorder

Police later confirmed that 12 people had been arrested following the protest, with offences reported to include assaulting a police officer.

Flares were set off during the demonstration and scuffles broke out between some protesters and officers.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary had deployed officers to Gosport to support partner agencies and facilitate peaceful protest.

The force imposed conditions under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, requiring those wishing to gather to remain within a designated area.

Police also introduced powers relating to face coverings and a dispersal order covering Gosport.

Migrants to be processed in Kent

The Home Office said 149 migrants were believed to have been on board the vessel.

Those brought ashore were due to be transported to short-term holding facilities in Kent, where they would undergo immigration processing along with health, security and biometric checks.

The latest Home Office small-boats figures remain provisional and are subject to revision.

The incident follows previous demonstrations in Gosport linked to expected migrant arrivals.

Police enquiries into the disorder and individual alleged offences continue.