Girl, 11, found dead in Worcestershire park after being reported missing

An investigation has been launched after an 11-year-old girl was found dead in a park in Worcestershire just hours after she was reported missing.

West Mercia Police said the girl was reported missing at around 11.20pm on Sunday, October 4.

She was later found deceased in a park near the cricket ground in Elmley Castle.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death remain under investigation and that, at this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

Increased police presence in Elmley Castle

Residents have been told to expect an increased police presence in the village while officers continue their enquiries.

West Mercia Police said:

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, which at this stage is being treated as unexplained.”

The force added that officers would remain in Elmley Castle while the investigation continues.

No further details about the girl have been released by police.

The investigation remains ongoing.