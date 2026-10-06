Police appeal after Porsche stolen during Plymouth burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a Porsche was stolen during a burglary in Plymouth.

The incident happened at around 2.40am in Westwood Avenue, where CCTV captured two men gaining access to a white Porsche Taycan.

Police said one of the men then broke into the owner’s home and located the keys to the vehicle.

No other property was reported stolen.

Porsche later recovered

The stolen car is believed to have been driven towards Southway junction before travelling in the direction of Devonport and Albert Road at around 3.45am.

The Porsche has since been located.

Suspects wore balaclavas

The two men are described as wearing white balaclavas and gloves, blue jeans, white hoodies and black coats.

Officers are appealing for information which could help identify them.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, has relevant information or may have captured the suspects or vehicle on dashcam is asked to contact police.

Information can be provided via the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260266704.