Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

DASHCAM APPEAL Police appeal after Porsche stolen during Plymouth burglary

Police appeal after Porsche stolen during Plymouth burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a Porsche was stolen during a burglary in Plymouth.

The incident happened at around 2.40am in Westwood Avenue, where CCTV captured two men gaining access to a white Porsche Taycan.

Police said one of the men then broke into the owner’s home and located the keys to the vehicle.

No other property was reported stolen.

Porsche later recovered

The stolen car is believed to have been driven towards Southway junction before travelling in the direction of Devonport and Albert Road at around 3.45am.

The Porsche has since been located.

Suspects wore balaclavas

The two men are described as wearing white balaclavas and gloves, blue jeans, white hoodies and black coats.

Officers are appealing for information which could help identify them.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, has relevant information or may have captured the suspects or vehicle on dashcam is asked to contact police.

Information can be provided via the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260266704.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 13-year-old boy found in Bournemouth

KIDNAP ATTEMPT Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 13-year-old boy found in Bournemouth

Crime, UK News
Twelve arrested after clashes at Gosport protest as 149 migrants brought ashore

ARRESTS MADE Twelve arrested after clashes at Gosport protest as 149 migrants brought ashore

UK News
Former Hampshire police chief accused of sex while on duty as misconduct hearing begins

UNFAIR COP Former Hampshire police chief accused of sex while on duty as misconduct hearing begins

UK News
Devoted mum-of-three killed in M4 crash while travelling to visit family

FUNDRAISER Devoted mum-of-three killed in M4 crash while travelling to visit family

UK News
Man arrested after 16-year-old girl dies following suspected fail-to-stop collision in Wakefield

FATAL HIT AND RUN Man arrested after 16-year-old girl dies following suspected fail-to-stop collision in Wakefield

Breaking News, Crime
Woman who refused to give up plane window seat to crying child sues airline and passenger who filmed her

PLANE STUPID Woman who refused to give up plane window seat to crying child sues airline and passenger who filmed her

US News
Girl, 11, found dead in Worcestershire park after being reported missing

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Girl, 11, found dead in Worcestershire park after being reported missing

UK News
Man in his 20s found dead as bomb disposal team called to Wirral home

SUBSTANCE PROBE Man in his 20s found dead as bomb disposal team called to Wirral home

UK News
Cat Insurance in the UK: What You’re Paying For

Cat Insurance in the UK: What You’re Paying For

UK News
Man arrested after reports of inappropriate behaviour at Aylesford hotel

PRIVATE FUNCTION Man arrested after reports of inappropriate behaviour at Aylesford hotel

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Government confirms contingency plans after 149 migrants brought ashore in Gosport

Government confirms contingency plans after 149 migrants brought ashore in Gosport

Breaking News
Man given indefinite hospital order over fatal Uxbridge stabbing

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Man given indefinite hospital order over fatal Uxbridge stabbing

Court News, Crime, UK News
Two men die and women seriously burned in Channel crossing as 12 arrested at Gosport protest

MIGRANTS DEAD Two men die and women seriously burned in Channel crossing as 12 arrested at Gosport protest

Breaking News, Crime
MORE FOR YOU
Hove woman due to stand trial over stalking and harassment allegations

IN COURT Hove woman due to stand trial over stalking and harassment allegations

Court News, National News
Two Wiltshire Police dogs put to sleep after testing positive for Brucella canis

HEALTH SCARE Two Wiltshire Police dogs put to sleep after testing positive for Brucella canis

UK News
Bestselling author and former Conservative politician Jeffrey Archer dies aged 86

TRIBUTES PAID Bestselling author and former Conservative politician Jeffrey Archer dies aged 86

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
How Subscription Businesses Can Protect Payments as They Scale

How Subscription Businesses Can Protect Payments as They Scale

UK News
Eight people evacuated as fire tears through historic Kingston market

KINGSTON BLAZE Eight people evacuated as fire tears through historic Kingston market

Breaking News
Urgent search launched for two vulnerable schoolchildren missing in Woking

SERIOUS CONCERNS Urgent search launched for two vulnerable schoolchildren missing in Woking

Missing Persons, UK News
Watch Live