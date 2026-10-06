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BEACH BODY PROBE Woman in her 50s found dead on shoreline near Portreath Beach

Woman in her 50s found dead on shoreline near Portreath Beach

The body of a woman in her 50s has been recovered from the shoreline near Portreath Beach in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to the area off Lighthouse Hill at around 3.10pm on Monday, October 5, following reports that a body had been found.

HM Coastguard sent rescue teams from Portreath and St Agnes, alongside the St Agnes RNLI lifeboat, a Coastguard helicopter and South Western Ambulance Service.

Devon and Cornwall Police also attended.

Body recovered by Coastguard

Police said the woman’s body was recovered by the Coastguard.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

A police spokesperson said:

“We were called at 3.10pm on Monday 5 October following a report of a woman’s body being located on the shoreline off Lighthouse Hill, Portreath.

“The body of the woman in her 50s was recovered by Coastguard.

“Her next of kin has been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

The circumstances surrounding the death will now be considered by the coroner.

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