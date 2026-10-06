Urgent search launched for two vulnerable schoolchildren missing in Woking

Police are searching for two vulnerable schoolchildren who have been reported missing in the Woking area.

The children are believed to have gone missing at around 8.45am today and may be in Woking town centre, Maybury or Sheerwater, although they could have travelled further.

One of the missing children is a boy, around 5ft 3in tall, who was last seen wearing his school uniform, including a school T-shirt.

He is believed to be with another pupil described as being of larger build with brown, shoulder-length hair.

Both children are considered vulnerable, and there are serious concerns for their welfare.

Anyone who sees either child is urged to call 999 immediately and tell police they may have located the missing schoolchildren.

Police reference: 196 – today.

Anyone with a sighting should, where possible, note the exact location, direction of travel and any other useful information for officers.