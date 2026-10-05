Teenager dies after e-bike collision in Eltham as police appeal for witnesses

A 19-year-old man has died following a collision involving an e-bike and a parked car in Eltham.

Police were called at around 5.13pm on Monday, September 28, to Eltham Hill, SE9.

The rider of the e-bike was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have now confirmed that he has since died.

His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

IOPC referral made

The Metropolitan Police said a marked police car had been in the immediate vicinity of the e-bike shortly before the collision.

As is routine in these circumstances, the force’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Police have not stated that the marked vehicle was involved in the collision.

Appeal for witnesses and footage

Detective Inspector Glen Mera said:

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and loved ones as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

“We are continuing to establish the full circumstances around the collision, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Any piece of information you have could be vital in our investigation.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have doorbell or dashcam footage to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5340/28SEP.