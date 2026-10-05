Man arrested after 16-year-old girl dies following suspected fail-to-stop collision in Wakefield

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died following a suspected fail-to-stop collision in Wakefield.

Police were called at 8.33pm on Tuesday, September 29, after the ambulance service reported that a teenage girl had been found seriously injured in Rooks Nest Road, close to a bus stop.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital but died from her injuries on Saturday, October 3.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have been investigating how she sustained her injuries.

Police now believe the teenager was the victim of a road traffic collision in which the vehicle failed to stop.

Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

In the early hours of Monday, October 5, officers arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

The investigation remains ongoing.