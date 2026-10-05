Woman who refused to give up plane window seat to crying child sues airline and passenger who filmed her

A woman who became an internet sensation after refusing to give up her reserved window seat to a crying child has taken legal action against the airline and the passenger who filmed the encounter.

Jeniffer Castro was travelling on a GOL Airlines flight from Rio de Janeiro to Belo Horizonte on December 4, 2024, when the dispute unfolded.

Castro, who was 29 at the time, had selected a window seat for the flight.

Reports said a young child wanted to sit by the window, but Castro declined to move from the seat she had booked.

Another passenger then began filming the encounter, and footage showing Castro remaining in her seat while the child was upset subsequently spread across social media.

Viral video transformed passenger’s life

The video generated a huge online debate over whether airline passengers should be expected to give up reserved seats for children.

Castro later said the attention had serious consequences for her personal and professional life and that she ultimately lost her banking job.

At the same time, the enormous publicity resulted in her gaining around two million social-media followers and moving into influencer work.

Legal action against airline and passenger

Castro subsequently pursued legal action against GOL Airlines and the passenger who recorded her.

Reports have described claims relating to alleged moral damages, misuse of her image and defamation.

Castro has argued that she was filmed without her permission and has questioned how the airline handled the confrontation on board.

The litigation has been reported since 2025, and available reports do not establish that a final judgment has been reached.

The case has continued to attract attention online more than a year after the original incident, reigniting debate over passenger privacy, reserved seating and whether travellers should feel pressured to swap seats they have specifically selected.