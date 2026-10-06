Residents evacuated as 12 fire engines tackle major blaze in Nottingham city centre.

Residents have been evacuated after a major fire broke out at a residential building in Nottingham city centre.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sent 12 fire engines to Market Street shortly after 10pm on Monday, October 5.

Thick smoke could be seen rising above the city centre as crews worked to bring the blaze under control.

The fire prompted a large emergency response and widespread disruption across surrounding roads and public transport routes.

Residents evacuated

People living in and around the affected building were evacuated while firefighters dealt with the incident.

Emergency crews established cordons around the scene and urged members of the public to avoid the area.

Upper Parliament Street, Lower Parliament Street, Market Street, King Street and Queen Street were among the roads affected.

Tram services disrupted

Nottingham Express Transit services were also disrupted, with trams stopped between Theatre Royal and Old Market Square while the emergency operation continued.

The fire service said crews were continuing to work at the scene and asked people to stay away from the area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

There has also been no official confirmation of any injuries.

Further updates are expected as firefighters continue their work and investigators establish how the blaze started.