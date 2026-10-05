Tributes paid to 11-year-old girl found dead in Worcestershire park

Tributes have been paid to an 11-year-old girl who was found dead in a Worcestershire park after being reported missing.

The youngster has been named locally as Miya Deamer-Jones following the discovery near the cricket ground in Elmley Castle.

West Mercia Police has not formally confirmed her identity, but said the girl was reported missing at around 11.20pm on Sunday, October 4, before she was later found deceased in the park.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Flowers left near scene

Flowers, including sunflowers, have been left near the scene as members of the local community expressed their shock and sadness.

A message left by a schoolfriend said how much she would be missed, while residents described the death as devastating for the close-knit village.

Police said the girl’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police urge public not to speculate

Chief Inspector Daniel Pilkington said officers were continuing enquiries to establish exactly what happened.

He said:

“We know the death of a young girl will be deeply upsetting for the local community, and our thoughts remain with her family and friends at this time.

“Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, and we are carrying out enquiries to fully understand the circumstances and provide her family with the answers they deserve.”

Police have also urged people not to speculate about the circumstances of the girl’s death while the investigation continues.

Chief Inspector Pilkington added that speculation could have an impact on the family at an extremely difficult time.

Increased police presence

Residents in Elmley Castle have been told to expect an increased police presence while enquiries continue.

Officers will also be available to speak with members of the community who have concerns.

The investigation remains ongoing.