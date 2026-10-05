Mother-of-one killed after pallet of bricks fell from crane in Bow, court told

A 29-year-old mother suffered fatal brain injuries after a pallet of bricks fell from a tower crane and crushed her as she walked home from the school run, the Old Bailey has heard.

Michaela Boor was walking along Burdett Road in Bow with Chelsea Mustafa after the pair had dropped their children off at a nearby primary school.

The court heard they had also been shopping for groceries ahead of Michaela’s birthday, which was the following day.

As they passed a residential development being built by Higgins Homes plc, a pallet of bricks being moved by a tower crane fell towards the pavement.

Chelsea Mustafa managed to move into the road and avoided the main load, although she suffered injuries to her back and hand.

Michaela remained on the pavement and was struck by the falling bricks.

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy KC told jurors: “Michaela Boor did not make it off the pavement. She was hit by the falling bricks which fractured her skull and she sustained catastrophic brain injuries.”

She was taken to the Royal London Hospital, where doctors attempted to save her life.

The court heard her injuries were unsurvivable and she died two days later.

Company and four men deny charges

Higgins Homes plc is standing trial accused of corporate manslaughter and a health and safety offence.

The company denies the charges.

Four men connected with the management of the site, lifting operations and crane operation are also charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

They each deny the allegations against them.

The trial continues at the Old Bailey.