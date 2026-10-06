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KINGSTON BLAZE Eight people evacuated as fire tears through historic Kingston market

Eight people evacuated as fire tears through historic Kingston market

Eight people were evacuated after a fire tore through Kingston’s historic market place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to Market Place in Kingston-upon-Thames after the blaze broke out shortly after 4.30am on October 6.

Police officers evacuated eight people from the area while emergency crews worked to bring the fire under control.

A number of market stalls were destroyed, while the fronts of several nearby properties and part of the roof of a neighbouring building were also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Fire brought under control

London Fire Brigade said control officers received the first of six calls at 4.33am.

Crews from Kingston, Surbiton, New Malden and surrounding stations were sent to the scene.

The fire was extinguished by 6.08am.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Market area remains cordoned off

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 4.49am.

Police attended alongside firefighters and paramedics, with a cordon put in place around the affected area.

Kingston Council said several market stalls and businesses had been damaged and confirmed that businesses within the cordoned area would remain closed while the investigation continues.

Centuries-old market damaged

Kingston Ancient Market has operated in the town for centuries, with surviving records dating back to the early 1200s.

The market is home to more than 20 permanent stalls, including food traders, a fishmonger, greengrocer, florist and bakery.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

 

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