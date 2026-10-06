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TRIO RECOVERED Three stolen caravans worth around £100,000 recovered in West Kingsdown

Three stolen caravans worth around £100,000 recovered in West Kingsdown

Three stolen caravans and other property worth around £100,000 have been recovered by police in West Kingsdown.

Kent Police were contacted by Norfolk Police on Tuesday, September 29, following the theft of a caravan believed to have been taken to the local area.

Officers initially attended a location near School Lane where the caravan was thought to be, but it was not there.

Using local knowledge, officers then checked another nearby location where they found the stolen caravan along with two further caravans.

Caravans linked to thefts in Staffordshire and Surrey

Checks established that the additional caravans had also been reported stolen, with the vehicles linked to thefts in Staffordshire and Surrey.

Police also seized a range of other property and tools during searches at the location.

The caravans and other recovered items have been valued at around £100,000.

No arrests have yet been made.

Kent Police said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the thefts are continuing.

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