Police appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl near Maidstone

Police are appealing for help to find a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Chart Sutton near Maidstone.

Violet Gledhill was last seen in the Chart Hill Road area at around 10.20am on Tuesday, October 6.

She was wearing a yellow top, black trousers and black-and-white trainers.

Violet is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall and of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may also be carrying a navy blue backpack.

Anyone with critical information about Violet’s whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 06-0487.

Anyone with other information is asked to contact Kent Police via live chat on its website or by calling 101.