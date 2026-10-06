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SCHOOLS VISIT Police visit Salisbury schools amid concern over suspected child abduction attempts

Police visit Salisbury schools amid concern over suspected child abduction attempts

Police officers are visiting schools across Salisbury amid ongoing concern over a series of suspicious incidents involving children.

Neighbourhood officers are speaking with pupils, parents and carers this week following reports of men in vehicles approaching youngsters in the area.

Wiltshire Police has confirmed that officers are visiting schools to provide reassurance, answer questions and speak to families.

The increased presence follows several recent reports which are being investigated by the force.

Several suspicious incidents reported

Police have previously confirmed they are looking into allegations involving men in cars approaching children.

Extensive enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of the reports and identify anyone involved.

One reported incident happened in Bemerton Heath on Friday, October 2 and involved a mother who was walking with her two young children.

It was alleged that three men in a car approached the woman while she was pushing her two-year-old and six-month-old children in a double pushchair.

Two men were reportedly said to have got out of the vehicle and chased the woman after she refused to put her children in the car.

She is reported to have run with the pushchair to the Spar shop in Gainsborough Close, where she and the children reached safety.

Earlier report in St Peter’s Place

Another incident was reported in the St Peter’s Place area of Salisbury on Friday, September 25.

Two 10-year-old children were reportedly approached by two men in a dark-coloured car at around 7.30pm.

Police also investigated another similar report nearby but later said that, after reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses, officers were satisfied that no offences had been committed in relation to that particular incident.

Further suspicious incidents involving children have since been reported.

Wiltshire Police has not confirmed whether any of the reported incidents are linked.

Parents urged to remain vigilant

Police have acknowledged the concern the reports have caused among parents and carers.

Officers have urged people to remain vigilant but have also warned against sharing unverified information on social media while enquiries continue.

Parents have been encouraged to speak to their children about personal safety and what they should do if they feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

Anyone with information about suspicious incidents is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101.

In an emergency, call 999.

 

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