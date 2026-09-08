UK online casino rules just changed. Here’s what it means for Slots, Roulette and Blackjack

UK online casino games have just gone through the biggest regulatory shake-up in over a decade. New rules from the UK Gambling Commission now shape how Slots, Roulette and Blackjack are played, though not in the same way across the board.

Some of the changes are about pace. Others are about how much you can stake on a single round. If you’re used to picking from a variety of online games, it’s worth knowing which titles the new rules actually apply to, and which carry on much as before.

What actually changed under the 2026 reform

Three changes sit at the centre of this year’s reform.

Firstly, a stake limit now applies to online Slots. Players aged 25 and over can stake up to £5 per spin. Players aged 18 to 24 are capped at £2 per spin. This is the first time Slots have had a statutory limit of this kind, bringing them closer in line with the caps already used on land-based slot machines.

Secondly, autoplay has been removed from online gambling products entirely. So has the option to run more than one game at the same time. Both features let a session move faster than manual play alone, so removing them slows the pace down.

Finally, mixed-product bonuses are gone. Operators can no longer offer something like free spins in return for a sports bet. Promotions must now relate to a single product, so a casino offer stays a casino offer and nothing else gets bundled in.

Why Slots were the main target

Slots were singled out because of how the game is structured. Each spin resolves in seconds, and without autoplay removed, players could previously run through dozens of rounds in quick succession at whatever stake they chose. Regulators pointed to the combination of speed and stake as the reason for treating Slots differently from other games.

This doesn’t change how a spin is decided. Every online Slot still runs on a Random Number Generator, tested and certified before it reaches a licensed site. What’s changed is the pace of play and the size of the stake, not the mechanics behind each result.

What this means for Slots specifically

If you play Slots, the most noticeable change is the loss of autoplay. Each spin now needs a manual action, which naturally slows a session down. Alongside that, your stake per spin depends on your age group, capped at either £2 or £5.

Beyond that, nothing about how a Slot works has moved. Paylines, bonus rounds and RTP rates are calculated the same way they were before the reform. The RNG doesn’t know or care what the stake limit is. It simply determines where the reels land.

How Roulette is treated differently

Roulette hasn’t been given the same stake cap as Slots, and there’s a straightforward reason for that. Roulette is played round by round, with a fixed pause between spins while bets are placed and the wheel is spun. That structure doesn’t match the rapid, repeat-round pattern that regulators identified in Slots.

The mechanics of Roulette stay the same under the new rules. In European Roulette, a red or black bet carries just under a 50% chance of winning, once the single green zero pocket is accounted for. Online versions run on a certified RNG, while live Roulette uses a real wheel spun by a dealer and streamed to your device. Either way, each spin remains independent of the last.

How Blackjack is treated differently

Blackjack also sits outside the Slots-specific stake cap. As a card game rather than a rapid-round format, it wasn’t part of what this stage of the reform was aimed at.

Basic strategy is sometimes mentioned alongside Blackjack, as an example of how players approach decisions like hitting or standing. It’s a mathematically derived guide based on your hand and the dealer’s visible card, though following it doesn’t change the fact that each hand’s outcome depends on the order the cards fall. The core rules of Blackjack, and the odds behind them, are unchanged by this year’s reform.

What hasn’t changed

Across all three games, a few things remain constant. Every RNG-based title on a licensed UK site is independently tested before launch, and audited on an ongoing basis. Operators are still required to display account tools such as deposit limits and time-outs. And the reform itself is focused on pace and promotion structure, not on how any individual game plays out once you’re at the table or the reels are spinning.