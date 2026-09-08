E-fit issued of woman seen at grave of baby murdered 31 years ago in unsolved case

Detectives investigating the unsolved murder of a newborn baby found dead in Kent more than 30 years ago have released an image of a mystery woman seen visiting the child’s grave.

The baby girl, named “Baby April” by investigators, was discovered at Singleton Lake on April 3, 1995.

She weighed around 7lbs and detectives estimated she had been born between March 25 and April 3 that year.

Police believe Baby April died from asphyxiation. Her body had been wrapped in a Kleenex tissue bag and placed inside a Motaworld bag.

An extensive murder investigation was launched, but despite years of enquiries detectives have never been able to establish the baby’s true identity or identify her parents or other relatives.

In May 2011, Baby April’s body was exhumed from Bybrook Cemetery so investigators could obtain a full DNA profile.

She was subsequently laid to rest again, but the improved DNA sample failed to produce the breakthrough detectives had hoped for.

Now, more than three decades after her death, Kent Police have released an image of a woman officers believe could hold information important to the investigation.

The woman was seen visiting Baby April’s grave between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, June 21, 2026, and was reportedly distressed.

She is described as white, aged in her 40s, no taller than 5ft 7in and of medium to slim build, with a pale complexion and grey, shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a grey short cardigan, black leggings and trainers.

The woman was also carrying two bags – a small shoulder bag and a women’s fabric holdall with a floral pattern, which was worn across her body and appeared to be quite full.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said: “Baby April was named after the month she was born. Despite ongoing enquiries since that time, her parents and true identity to this date have never been found.

“We believe it is important to find the truth behind this tragic story and this woman might have information which could assist us in finding that.”

Anyone who recognises the woman or has information which could help the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 652006.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submitted through Kent Police’s dedicated online investigation portal.