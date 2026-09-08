Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

BABY APRIL E-fit issued of woman seen at grave of baby murdered 31 years ago in unsolved case

E-fit issued of woman seen at grave of baby murdered 31 years ago in unsolved case

Detectives investigating the unsolved murder of a newborn baby found dead in Kent more than 30 years ago have released an image of a mystery woman seen visiting the child’s grave.

The baby girl, named “Baby April” by investigators, was discovered at Singleton Lake on April 3, 1995.

She weighed around 7lbs and detectives estimated she had been born between March 25 and April 3 that year.

Police believe Baby April died from asphyxiation. Her body had been wrapped in a Kleenex tissue bag and placed inside a Motaworld bag.

An extensive murder investigation was launched, but despite years of enquiries detectives have never been able to establish the baby’s true identity or identify her parents or other relatives.

In May 2011, Baby April’s body was exhumed from Bybrook Cemetery so investigators could obtain a full DNA profile.

She was subsequently laid to rest again, but the improved DNA sample failed to produce the breakthrough detectives had hoped for.

Now, more than three decades after her death, Kent Police have released an image of a woman officers believe could hold information important to the investigation.

The woman was seen visiting Baby April’s grave between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, June 21, 2026, and was reportedly distressed.

She is described as white, aged in her 40s, no taller than 5ft 7in and of medium to slim build, with a pale complexion and grey, shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a grey short cardigan, black leggings and trainers.

The woman was also carrying two bags – a small shoulder bag and a women’s fabric holdall with a floral pattern, which was worn across her body and appeared to be quite full.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said: “Baby April was named after the month she was born. Despite ongoing enquiries since that time, her parents and true identity to this date have never been found.

“We believe it is important to find the truth behind this tragic story and this woman might have information which could assist us in finding that.”

Anyone who recognises the woman or has information which could help the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 652006.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submitted through Kent Police’s dedicated online investigation portal.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Emergency services rush to suspected house explosion in Harpurhey as cordon put in place

EXPLOSION REPORTED Emergency services rush to suspected house explosion in Harpurhey as cordon put in place

UK News
Woman treated in hospital after substance sprayed in her face during Bradford assault

LIQUID ATTACK Woman treated in hospital after substance sprayed in her face during Bradford assault

UK News
Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

HATE ATTACK Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

Court News, UK News
Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

AVOID THE AREA Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

Travel News, UK News
Building collapses after vehicle crashes into shop in Bolton as emergency services rush to scene

NO ONE TRAPPED Building collapses after vehicle crashes into shop in Bolton as emergency services rush to scene

UK News
Police appeal to trace van driver after cyclist found dead near Broadwoodwidger

HIT AND RUN PROBE Police appeal to trace van driver after cyclist found dead near Broadwoodwidger

Missing Persons, UK News
Live facial recognition cameras deployed at Abbey Wood station for first time

SNAP SHOT Live facial recognition cameras deployed at Abbey Wood station for first time

UK News
Police hunt ‘Big Guy’ after £1,400 Prada sunglasses stolen from Plymouth shopping centre

BIG GUY Police hunt ‘Big Guy’ after £1,400 Prada sunglasses stolen from Plymouth shopping centre

UK News
New image released of mystery woman in 30-year Baby April murder investigation

BABY DEATH PROBE New image released of mystery woman in 30-year Baby April murder investigation

Crime, UK News
Barrister jailed after plotting revenge attack with murderer client during Huddersfield drugs gang feud

DRUGS FEUD Barrister jailed after plotting revenge attack with murderer client during Huddersfield drugs gang feud

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Major air traffic control failure causes disruption across UK airports as passengers face lengthy delays

MELT DOWN Major air traffic control failure causes disruption across UK airports as passengers face lengthy delays

Travel News, UK News
Man jailed for life after Man jailed for life after murdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leedsmurdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leeds

BRUTAL ATTACK Man jailed for life after Man jailed for life after murdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leedsmurdering vulnerable flat-mate in brutal New Year’s Day attack in Leeds

Court News, UK News
Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Eugen Matta, 45, killed in Bradford collision

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Eugen Matta, 45, killed in Bradford collision

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Drug lord with Pablo Escobar tattoo caught after using burner phone to call police

BUNER PHONE Drug lord with Pablo Escobar tattoo caught after using burner phone to call police

UK News
Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death over major drug trafficking operation

DEATH SENTANCE Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death over major drug trafficking operation

Court News, Crime, UK News
E-fit issued of woman seen at grave of baby murdered 31 years ago in unsolved case

BABY APRIL E-fit issued of woman seen at grave of baby murdered 31 years ago in unsolved case

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Boy George Keeps Denying That He Was Jailed For Falsely Imprisoning A Norwegian Male Escort, Even Though It Literally Happened

SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY Boy George Keeps Denying That He Was Jailed For Falsely Imprisoning A Norwegian Male Escort, Even Though It Literally Happened

Court News, UK News
Royal Mail warns of delivery delays affecting SE27 addresses in West Norwood

ROYAL FAIL Royal Mail warns of delivery delays affecting SE27 addresses in West Norwood

UK News
Gatwick and airports across UK hit by air traffic control failure as hundreds of flights disrupted

MAJOR DELAYS Gatwick and airports across UK hit by air traffic control failure as hundreds of flights disrupted

Travel News, UK News
Watch Live