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TRAFFIC CHAOS Major delays as crash hits busy M4 junction in Swindon

Major delays as crash hits busy M4 junction in Swindon

Motorists are facing delays after a second crash within hours at a busy M4 junction in Swindon.

The latest Collision, involving three vehicles, was reported at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, September 8, on the A419 southbound approach to Junction 15 of the M4.

It comes just over two hours after emergency services were called to an earlier crash at the same location.

Police were called to the first collision at around 3.15pm, with several police vehicles attending as the incident caused significant delays for motorists.

The earlier crash was cleared at around 4.45pm and traffic began returning to normal.

However, approximately 35 minutes later, a second collision was reported on the southbound approach to the motorway junction.

Three vehicles are understood to be involved in the latest incident.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays around the A419 and M4 Junction 15 while the collision is dealt with.

Motorists travelling through the area should allow additional time for their journeys.

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