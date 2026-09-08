Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BUNER PHONE Drug lord with Pablo Escobar tattoo caught after using burner phone to call police

Drug lord with Pablo Escobar tattoo caught after using burner phone to call police

A cocaine kingpin who flaunted luxury holidays, designer clothes and gold jewellery was caught after making the blunder of using his drugs phone to call police.

Andrew Savage, 33, from Stockton, operated a cocaine supply network which investigators estimated sold more than £ 1 million worth of drugs over six years.

Savage, who has a large tattoo of notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, attempted to conceal his identity while running the operation under the name “Machete”.

But his criminal enterprise unravelled after detectives discovered the telephone number being used to control the drugs line had previously been used by Savage himself to report a burglary.

Savage was jailed for 12 years at Teesside Crown Court on September 4 after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

The court heard Savage used the proceeds of his offending to fund an extravagant lifestyle, travelling to destinations including the Bahamas, Cuba, Colombia, Thailand and Brazil.

He also displayed expensive cars, jewellery and holidays on social media.

In one post captioned “His and Hers”, Savage’s young daughter was pictured in a children’s Lamborghini alongside a black Lamborghini Urus – a luxury SUV costing around £150,000.

His operation began to unravel on November 19, 2025, when Cleveland Police stopped a man acting suspiciously in Middlesbrough.

Officers found wraps of cocaine and two mobile phones.

Messages recovered from the devices indicated the man was selling drugs for someone using the name “Machete”.

Investigators established that “Machete” was arranging supplies of cocaine, organising restocks and providing vehicles for dealers to make deliveries.

Detectives then made the discovery that ultimately linked the drugs line directly to Savage.

The telephone number used by “Machete” had also been used in 2024 to report a burglary – with Savage identified as the caller.

Further enquiries with the mobile phone provider revealed the handset and number were registered to him.

Police became increasingly suspicious when officers attended Savage’s home over an unrelated matter in December 2025 and noticed him wearing an expensive watch, necklace and ring.

Savage was eventually arrested at a property in March following an investigation by Cleveland Police’s Dedicated Drugs Unit.

A search uncovered cocaine with an estimated street value of £5,000 and around £20,000 in cash.

Investigators also established that Savage had received more than £1.8million in third-party payments while profiting from his criminal operation.

Detective Constable Maloney, from the Dedicated Drugs Unit, said: “Savage operated his criminal network under the radar by using a pseudonym.

“During this time, he was found to have profited significantly from the supply of cocaine, earning more than a million pounds through expensive holidays, cars and jewellery.

“Following the arrest of another individual, a thorough investigation took place to identify who ‘Machete’ was and the level he was operating in through the recruitment of drug dealers in Cleveland.

“This led us to Savage and seizing cocaine and cash within his property.

“The sentence handed to Savage is a testament to his criminality and how he exploited others to do his dirty work while he enjoyed the rewards.

“Thankfully, it has all come crashing down on him, and he is now spending time behind bars.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

HATE ATTACK Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

Court News, UK News
Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

AVOID THE AREA Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

Travel News, UK News
Building collapses after vehicle crashes into shop in Bolton as emergency services rush to scene

NO ONE TRAPPED Building collapses after vehicle crashes into shop in Bolton as emergency services rush to scene

UK News
Police appeal to trace van driver after cyclist found dead near Broadwoodwidger

HIT AND RUN PROBE Police appeal to trace van driver after cyclist found dead near Broadwoodwidger

Missing Persons, UK News
Live facial recognition cameras deployed at Abbey Wood station for first time

SNAP SHOT Live facial recognition cameras deployed at Abbey Wood station for first time

UK News
Police hunt ‘Big Guy’ after £1,400 Prada sunglasses stolen from Plymouth shopping centre

BIG GUY Police hunt ‘Big Guy’ after £1,400 Prada sunglasses stolen from Plymouth shopping centre

UK News
New image released of mystery woman in 30-year Baby April murder investigation

BABY DEATH PROBE New image released of mystery woman in 30-year Baby April murder investigation

Crime, UK News
Barrister jailed after plotting revenge attack with murderer client during Huddersfield drugs gang feud

DRUGS FEUD Barrister jailed after plotting revenge attack with murderer client during Huddersfield drugs gang feud

Court News, UK News
Double murder investigation launched after man and woman found stabbed to death in Blackburn home

TWO DEAD Double murder investigation launched after man and woman found stabbed to death in Blackburn home

Crime, UK News
Cocaine dealer caught with drugs hidden in underwear after suspicious behaviour in Gravesend

FAKE LICENCE Cocaine dealer caught with drugs hidden in underwear after suspicious behaviour in Gravesend

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Eugen Matta, 45, killed in Bradford collision

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Eugen Matta, 45, killed in Bradford collision

UK News
Two arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after pedestrian killed in Bradford collision

DEATH ARRESTS Two arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after pedestrian killed in Bradford collision

Crime, UK News
Motorcyclist dies after collision with car at Middleton junction

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist dies after collision with car at Middleton junction

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Drug lord with Pablo Escobar tattoo caught after using burner phone to call police

BUNER PHONE Drug lord with Pablo Escobar tattoo caught after using burner phone to call police

UK News
Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death over major drug trafficking operation

DEATH SENTANCE Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death over major drug trafficking operation

Court News, Crime, UK News
Two police officers and driver taken to hospital after emergency response crash in Moston

THREE INJURED Two police officers and driver taken to hospital after emergency response crash in Moston

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Boy George Keeps Denying That He Was Jailed For Falsely Imprisoning A Norwegian Male Escort, Even Though It Literally Happened

SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY Boy George Keeps Denying That He Was Jailed For Falsely Imprisoning A Norwegian Male Escort, Even Though It Literally Happened

Court News, UK News
Royal Mail warns of delivery delays affecting SE27 addresses in West Norwood

ROYAL FAIL Royal Mail warns of delivery delays affecting SE27 addresses in West Norwood

UK News
Gatwick and airports across UK hit by air traffic control failure as hundreds of flights disrupted

MAJOR DELAYS Gatwick and airports across UK hit by air traffic control failure as hundreds of flights disrupted

Travel News, UK News
Watch Live