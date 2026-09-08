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SUCCUMB TO TEMPTATION Prison officer spared jail after three-day hotel liaison with inmate

Prison officer spared jail after three-day hotel liaison with inmate

A prison officer who spent three days in a hotel having a sexual relationship with a recently released inmate has been spared an immediate jail sentence.

Daniel Hay, 47, began the relationship with Sophie Stonehewer, 28, after meeting her while working at HMP Styal women’s prison in Cheshire, where she was serving a sentence for assault.

Stonehewer, who had previously set fire to a former partner’s home, was required to stay at approved accommodation following her release.

Instead, she went to a Premier Inn with Hay after the pair exchanged messages and photographs.

The court heard Hay told Stonehewer in one message that she looked “amazing” and suggested they could go drinking or find a hotel with a swimming pool.

Hay bought her alcohol and gave her £100 to purchase clothes before the pair had sex over a period of several days.

The relationship was uncovered after Stonehewer disclosed what had happened to a probation officer, leading to Hay’s arrest.

Prosecutor John Wyn Williams told the court Stonehewer was a vulnerable woman with a history of domestic abuse.

The court heard that while Hay was escorting Stonehewer through the prison on Valentine’s Day, she joked that she was a sex worker and would give him “mates rates” after her release.

Hay subsequently asked whether she wanted to go away with him for a few days once she was released on licence.

Following Stonehewer’s release on April 4, the pair discussed travelling to Blackpool before checking into the hotel.

They had sex again on April 6 despite both being aware that Stonehewer was breaching her licence conditions by failing to stay at her designated accommodation.

Hay later took her shopping, but the pair argued, and Stonehewer asked to be taken to another hotel.

He gave her money for a room before leaving.

When questioned by investigators, Hay initially denied having a relationship with Stonehewer and claimed he knew her only “in passing”.

He also claimed he had been celebrating his birthday with friends.

Hay later admitted the relationship but alleged Stonehewer became drunk, assaulted him and attempted to blackmail him using photographs.

His barrister, Catherine Elvin, said Hay had been experiencing a difficult period in his life following the breakdown of his relationship with his partner.

He has since lost his job at HMP Styal and now works as an HGV driver.

Hay admitted misconduct in a public office.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Judge Steven Everett told Hay he had “succumbed to temptation”, stressing that he had been a prison officer who engaged in sexual contact with a vulnerable woman for whom the criminal justice system had responsibility.

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