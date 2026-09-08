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SECOND ARREST Second arrest made nearly a year after brutal killing of Liverpool woman

Second arrest made nearly a year after brutal killing of Liverpool woman

Detectives investigating the murder of a 68-year-old woman found beaten to death inside her Liverpool home have made a second arrest almost a year after her killing.

Merseyside Police have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Rose Johnston, who was found with catastrophic injuries at her home in Dovecot on October 4, 2025.

Her death prompted a major murder investigation which remains ongoing.

A man in his 30s was arrested in the weeks following Rose’s death and was subsequently released under investigation.

Police have now confirmed a second man has been arrested as detectives continue their efforts to establish what happened and identify the person responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Catherine Walsh said: “Although we have made a second arrest our enquiries remain ongoing and it is vital that anybody with information who hasn’t already come forward does so as a matter of urgency.”

Crimestoppers has previously offered a £20,000 reward for information provided exclusively to the charity which leads to the arrest of anyone responsible for Rose’s death.

Rose had spent many years working as a tutor in adult education and later volunteered with people with special educational needs.

Her family have described the continuing investigation into her death as a “constant source of pain”.

They said that, had Rose still been alive, she would likely have been planning a birthday break in a caravan or hotel in Southport with her “beloved sister”.

DCI Walsh renewed her appeal for information from people in the Dovecot community.

She said: “We need people to tell us about any suspicious activity they heard or saw around the time of Rose’s murder, or any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage they may have or have seen which could assist with our investigation.

“Rose’s family have been living without answers for over 11 months now but we remain committed to finding the person responsible for her death and bringing them to justice.”

Detectives are urging anyone with information, regardless of how insignificant it may appear, to contact police.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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