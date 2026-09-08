More than 200 patients harmed after surgeries by suspended Cambridge consultant, report reveals

More than 200 patients, including 139 children, suffered harm after undergoing surgery by a now-suspended orthopaedic consultant at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, according to a confidential interim report published online by mistake.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) launched an external review into the clinical practice of consultant Kuldeep Stohr in 2024 after concerns were raised by colleagues.

Her clinical work was initially restricted as a precaution, and she remains suspended.

An interim update from the investigation was mistakenly included in public board papers on the trust’s website before being removed.

The document revealed that 924 patient cases have been reviewed so far, with 209 patients found to have “experienced harm”.

Of those, 139 were children who underwent elective procedures.

The review is examining the treatment provided by Ms Stohr and how concerns about her clinical practice were dealt with by the trust.

It has previously been reported that nine-year-old Jack Moate died in November 2015, less than two months after undergoing an eight-hour hip operation performed by Ms Stohr.

Jack had complex medical needs and limited mobility and was treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

CUH has said his case has been referred to the coroner.

Nicola Ayton, chief executive of Cambridge University Hospitals, confirmed that the confidential interim update had been “shared by mistake in our public board papers”.

She said the trust was contacting every affected patient and family to apologise and explain what had happened.

The document did not contain information identifying individual patients or details of their cases.

Ms Ayton said: “We are deeply sorry to the patients and families who came to harm or experienced care below the standards they should expect.

“This should never have happened, and we are making changes so that something like this could not happen again.”

The external review is being chaired by Andrew Kennedy KC and is expected to conclude later this year.

CUH has said affected patients and families will receive the final report before it is published in full.

Concerns surrounding Ms Stohr’s clinical practice date back more than a decade.

Issues were first raised in 2015 and examined as part of an external clinical review in 2016.

A separate independent review published last year subsequently concluded that findings from the 2016 review had been “misunderstood” and that opportunities to take action had been “missed”.

Ms Stohr remains suspended while the review continues.