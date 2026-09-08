Gunman shot 16-year-old boy in the head before fleeing 300 miles to Scotland

A gunman who shot a 16-year-old boy in the head during a confrontation in Sheffield before fleeing hundreds of miles to Scotland has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Tanzir Ali, 27, opened fire on the teenager on London Road, Sheffield, in November last year, leaving his victim with serious, life-changing injuries.

The boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following the shooting and continues to receive ongoing care.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the teenager had just left a shop when he became involved in an altercation with a group of men, including Ali.

During the confrontation, Ali pulled a firearm from his pocket and shot the 16-year-old in the head.

CCTV obtained by detectives captured the shooting and showed Ali producing the gun moments before a loud bang was heard and the teenager collapsed to the ground.

Ali was then seen putting the weapon back into his pocket and fleeing the scene.

He subsequently travelled around 300 miles to Aberdeen with his partner, Sharna Osborne.

Osborne booked accommodation using false details to help Ali evade police.

The pair initially stayed at a flat Osborne had rented ahead of a planned move before relocating to a guest house in Aberdeen’s west end.

Six days after the shooting, Ali was arrested during a coordinated operation involving Police Scotland.

Detectives investigating the attempted murder gathered CCTV and forensic evidence linking Ali to the attack.

During his trial, Ali claimed he had not intended to fire the weapon and said he only wanted to “scare” the teenager.

He also claimed he did not know the gun was loaded.

The jury rejected his account and convicted him of attempted murder.

Osborne, of Duthie Terrace, Aberdeen, was found guilty of assisting an offender.

Both have been remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced on November 18.

Senior Investigating Officer Greg Dakin said: “The victim and his family’s lives have been changed forever by this devastating attack. His family endured the pain of waiting at his bedside, not knowing if he would survive.

“Ali attempted to kill a child and then fled hundreds of miles in a cowardly effort to escape the consequences, aided by Osborne.

“I am proud of the officers who worked tirelessly on this investigation and grateful to Police Scotland for their assistance.”