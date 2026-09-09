Police officers injured and emergency vehicles damaged during anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth

Police officers were injured and emergency service vehicles damaged during an anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth after a boat carrying around 140 people was brought ashore.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the Eastney area on Sunday after the vessel was redirected to Portsmouth following a Channel crossing.

The protest continued for several hours, with demonstrators blocking roads and some vowing to remain overnight.

Around 200 people were eventually dispersed by police at approximately 4am on Monday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a number of police, Coastguard and Border Force vehicles were damaged during the standoff.

A small number of police officers were also treated at the scene for injuries, although none were reported to be serious.

Police have now launched an investigation to identify anyone responsible for assaults, criminal damage or other offences.

The scenes came a day after another major anti-migrant demonstration took place in Dover.

Home Office figures show eight boats carrying a total of 625 people crossed the Channel on Sunday.

The vessel brought to Portsmouth had travelled from the Jobourg area of Normandy, considerably further west than the routes taken by many small boats crossing towards the Kent coast.

Two RNLI lifeboats met the vessel in the Channel before those on board were brought to the Eastney area.

During the demonstration, anti-immigration activist Danny Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, confronted Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf, who had travelled to Portsmouth and said he was there “to listen”.

Thomas urged Reform to “watch their language” when discussing protesters if the party wanted their support.

He maintained that those taking part were not seeking violence and said some protesters covered their faces because they feared being identified or targeted.

He described many of those attending as “working-class men”, including bricklayers, roofers and carpenters.

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt also criticised the decision to use the location, describing it as an “unsuitable” place for the disembarkation.

The Government condemned the disorder.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We condemn the intimidating and thuggish behaviour we saw in Portsmouth last night. The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy, but it must never cross a line into disorder.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “An investigation has been launched to identify offenders responsible for any assaults on officers, criminal damage to vehicles or other criminal offences.

“A number of police, Coastguard and Border Force vehicles were damaged during the standoff and a handful of police officers were treated at the scene for injuries, none of which were serious.

“Violence and criminal damage have no part in peaceful protest.

“We can also confirm that Border Force has advised us that individuals from the boat have been transported outside of Hampshire for processing as part of the normal process after they were safely disembarked.”