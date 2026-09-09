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LOVELY AND BEAUTIFUL Tributes to ‘beautiful’ 26-year-old woman killed after being hit by taxi in Liverpool

Tributes to ‘beautiful’ 26-year-old woman killed after being hit by taxi in Liverpool

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a 26-year-old woman who died after being struck by a private hire taxi in Liverpool.

Isobel Reyland, from South Wales, suffered fatal injuries following the collision in Aigburth on September 2.

Emergency services were called shortly before 5.40pm following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a white Toyota Voxy private hire vehicle.

Isobel was taken to hospital for treatment but died from her injuries shortly afterwards.

Her devastated family described her as a “beautiful, caring, funny and loving young lady” who had been pursuing her dreams and building a life in a city she loved.

In a tribute, they said: “Izzy was a loving and deeply loved daughter, sister, aunty, granddaughter, niece, cousin and sister-in-law who was tragically taken from us far too soon and will be missed beyond words, always.”

They added: “We are totally devastated and utterly heartbroken as a family at the loss of our darling Izzy.

“Izzy – you will always be with us and our deepest love for you is everlasting.”

A 41-year-old man who was driving the taxi was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving while under the influence of drugs.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Merseyside Police‘s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for anyone with information about the collision to contact officers on 0151 777 5747, quoting incident reference 26000720150.

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