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BLUELIGHT DAY Emergency Services Day: A huge thank you to those who keep our communities safe

Emergency Services Day: A huge thank you to those who keep our communities safe

Today marks Emergency Services Day, a chance to recognise and thank the thousands of people who work around the clock to protect and support communities across the UK.

From police officers and firefighters to paramedics, ambulance crews and emergency call handlers, their work often places them at the centre of some of the most challenging and distressing situations imaginable.

 

Recognition also goes to Coastguard teams, mountain rescue volunteers, search and rescue crews and the many other professionals and volunteers who respond when people need help most.

For those of us working in news, we regularly see first-hand the dedication of emergency service personnel at serious collisions, fires, major incidents, searches and countless other emergencies.

Much of their work takes place away from the cameras and headlines – helping vulnerable people, responding to medical emergencies and supporting families through some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

 

On Emergency Services Day, everyone at UKNIP would like to say a huge thank you to those serving our communities.

To every officer, firefighter, paramedic, call handler, rescue worker, volunteer and member of emergency service staff – thank you for everything you do. Stay safe.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

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