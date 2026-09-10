Dog stolen from kennel after thieves break into farmland near Sevenoaks

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves allegedly broke into farmland near Sevenoaks and stole a dog from a kennel.

The theft is reported to have happened between 10.15pm and 11.30pm on Monday, August 31, 2026, in Rye Lane, Dunton Green.

Kent Police said a group of people are alleged to have forced their way onto the farmland before breaking into a kennel.

A beige lurcher called Ivy was then stolen from the property.

The suspects are reported to have left the scene in a silver car.

An investigation is underway, and detectives are not ruling out the possibility that Ivy’s disappearance could be connected to other similar incidents reported in the Sevenoaks area.

Officers are particularly keen to obtain CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage which may have captured suspicious people or vehicles around Rye Lane during the relevant period.

Residents are being asked to check any private security cameras, while motorists who travelled through the area between 10.15pm and 11.30pm are urged to review their dashcam recordings.

Anyone with information which could help locate Ivy or identify those responsible should call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/146107/26.