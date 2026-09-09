Actor Noel Clarke charged with sexual offences relating to five women

Actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke has been charged with a series of sexual offences following an investigation by Metropolitan Police detectives.

Clarke, 50, from Kensington, was charged on Wednesday, September 9, after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges following the submission of a file of evidence by police.

He faces two charges of sexual assault, three charges of voyeurism and one charge of exposure.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 2007 and 2016 and relate to five women.

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation began in September 2025.

Clarke was first arrested in connection with the investigation on September 25, 2025, before detectives later submitted an evidence file to the CPS.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Wednesday, October 21.

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “The women connected to these charges continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“We urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact police. The information you provide will be dealt with in the utmost sensitivity and we have trained investigators on hand to support you.”

Proceedings are now active. Clarke has been charged but has not been convicted of these offences. The allegations will be determined by the court.