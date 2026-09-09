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SAD ENDING Body found in search for missing 15-year-old boy off Pembrokeshire coast

Body found in search for missing 15-year-old boy off Pembrokeshire coast

A body has been recovered during the search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing after getting into difficulty in the sea while on a family holiday in Pembrokeshire.

Emergency services were called to Marloes Sands on Sunday, August 30, following reports that three people were in difficulty in the water.

Two people managed to make their own way safely back to shore, but the teenager, who was visiting the area from Yorkshire, remained missing.

A major search operation involving Dyfed-Powys Police, HM Coastguard and the RNLI was launched in an effort to find him.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that a body had now been found during the search.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a body has been found during the search for a 15-year-old boy who was reported to have gotten into difficulty at Marloes Sands, Milford Haven on Sunday 30 August.

“Next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The force has not released any further details at this stage.

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