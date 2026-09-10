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M4 remains closed after serious crash as police investigation continues

M4 remains closed after serious crash as police investigation continues

A major section of the M4 remains closed following a serious Collision, with police warning the westbound carriageway could remain shut for several hours.

Emergency services and collision investigators remain at the scene between Junction 8/9 for Maidenhead and Junction 10 for Reading this morning.

Thames Valley Police confirmed at around 9.08am that the westbound M4, travelling from London towards Reading, remains closed between Junction 8/9 and Junction 10.

Police said the westbound closure is likely to remain in place for a number of hours while investigations continue.

The eastbound carriageway, from Reading towards London, also remains closed between Junction 10 and Junction 8/9, although officers expect it could reopen at some point this morning.

The motorway was initially closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision, prompting a major emergency services response.

A police collision investigation has been taking place at the scene throughout the morning.

National Highways crews have also been involved in managing the closure and releasing motorists who were trapped within the affected section of motorway.

By around 7.24am, delays of approximately 30 minutes were being reported, with around three miles of congestion on approaches to the closure.

Diversion routes have also become congested as motorists attempt to avoid the affected section.

Drivers travelling between Maidenhead and Reading are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys and seek alternative routes where possible.

There has not yet been confirmation of the number of vehicles involved or details of any injuries.

The closure is expected to continue to cause significant disruption, particularly on the westbound carriageway.

 

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Topics :CollisionCrimePolice

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