Bonnie Blue reported to NSPCC over controversial video featuring newborn baby

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has been reported to safeguarding authorities and the NSPCC following the release of a promotional video which appeared to feature her newborn baby.

The controversial footage reportedly shows Blue sitting on a bed holding a baby, whose face is obscured, while three masked men stand alongside her.

During the clip, Blue makes sexually explicit comments relating to having recently given birth by Caesarean section.

The video prompted criticism online and has now led Conservative equalities spokeswoman Joy Morrissey to raise what she described as “serious safeguarding concerns”.

Morrissey said she had written to the NSPCC over the footage, arguing that children should never be involved in pornography or used to promote adult entertainment.

She said: “Children are not adults. They must never be involved in pornography, used to promote adult entertainment, or absorbed into a parent’s sexualised commercial brand.

“Even the suggestion that a child may be placed in such circumstances is deeply disturbing.”

Morrissey also said children must be protected from exposure to pornography and other sexualised material.

Blue has strongly rejected suggestions that her baby is being placed at risk.

Responding to the controversy, she said her child was “loved, protected and incredibly well looked after” and insisted she understood the distinction between her work as Bonnie Blue and her responsibilities as a mother.

She also criticised Morrissey’s intervention, claiming safeguarding services should not be used to “score political points” because of objections to the nature of her work.

Questions have also been raised on social media over whether the baby shown in the footage was Blue’s child or a prop.

There is currently nothing in the information available to establish that claim either way.

Being reported to a safeguarding organisation does not itself establish wrongdoing, and there is no suggestion at this stage that any authority has concluded that a child has been harmed or that a criminal offence has been committed.

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