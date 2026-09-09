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TRAFFIC CHAOS A1(M) closed in West Yorkshire after vehicle overturns in serious collision

A1(M) closed in West Yorkshire after vehicle overturns in serious collision

The A1(M) has been closed southbound in West Yorkshire following a Collision involving an overturned vehicle.

National Highways said the southbound carriageway is shut between Junction 41 for the M62 and Junction 39 at Barnsdale Bar for the A639.

The closure was confirmed shortly after 12.30pm today, Wednesday, September 9.

Emergency services are dealing with the collision, which has left a vehicle overturned on the carriageway.

Motorists travelling through the area are being warned to expect delays while the incident is dealt with and the road remains closed.

Traffic is likely to build on surrounding routes as vehicles are diverted away from the affected stretch.

The circumstances surrounding the collision and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.

Drivers are advised to allow additional time for their journeys and consider alternative routes.

National Highways is providing updates as the incident continues.

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Topics :Collision

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