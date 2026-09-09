Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

NEW HOUSE Danny Tommo leads masked protest outside Daily Mail HQ in London

Danny Tommo leads masked protest outside Daily Mail HQ in London

Activist Danny Tommo has led a group of masked protesters outside the Daily Mail’s headquarters in London, accusing the newspaper of putting his mother’s safety at risk by publishing information about where she lived.

Tommo, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, appeared outside the newspaper’s offices on Wednesday, September 9, accompanied by a number of men wearing face coverings.

The protest follows a Daily Mail article in which a reporter visited an address associated with a roofing business linked to Thomas.

His mother was reportedly living at the property and told the newspaper that her son did not live there.

She said: “He doesn’t live here. This is my house. I don’t want anyone coming round here. I have nothing to do with it.”

Thomas claims the subsequent publication of information about the property resulted in his mother receiving threats and ultimately having to leave her home.

During Wednesday’s demonstration, Thomas demanded that a representative from the Daily Mail come outside and speak with him, initially giving the newspaper 15 minutes to respond.

He later issued a 48-hour ultimatum and demanded that the newspaper purchase a new home for his mother.

Thomas said protesters would otherwise return to demonstrate outside the newspaper’s headquarters “every other day”.

The address at the centre of the dispute had reportedly previously appeared in publicly accessible Companies House records in connection with a business associated with Thomas.

However, Thomas maintains that the newspaper’s decision to visit and subsequently report details concerning his mother’s home exposed her to threats and placed her safety at risk.

Footage circulating on social media showed Thomas addressing supporters and speaking outside the Daily Mail offices during the protest.

Thomas has become associated with a series of demonstrations, including protests in Portsmouth and Devon.

There is no suggestion that his mother shares responsibility for his political activities or views.

The alleged threats made against her are separate from the dispute between Thomas and the newspaper, and responsibility for any such threats would rest with those making them.

It remains unclear whether the Daily Mail intends to respond to Thomas’s demands.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Partially sighted widow, 83, convicted after failing to tax late husband’s car

ROUGH JUSTICE Partially sighted widow, 83, convicted after failing to tax late husband’s car

Court News, UK News
Woman with suspected meningitis spends 19 hours in Salisbury A&E corridor with drip hung from model skeleton

TIP OF THE ICEBERG Woman with suspected meningitis spends 19 hours in Salisbury A&E corridor with drip hung from model skeleton

UK News
Man charged with causing deaths of two cyclists in Gravesend collision

DEATH DRIVE CHARGES Man charged with causing deaths of two cyclists in Gravesend collision

Crime, UK News
More than 1,000 UK flights cancelled after air traffic control system failure sparks airport chaos

TROUBLE IN THE SKY More than 1,000 UK flights cancelled after air traffic control system failure sparks airport chaos

Travel News, UK News
Swindon man charged with National Security Act offences over alleged Russian intelligence links

TERROR CHARGES Swindon man charged with National Security Act offences over alleged Russian intelligence links

Crime, UK News
Mayday call as vessel takes on water off Gosport coast

DISTRESS CALL Mayday call as vessel takes on water off Gosport coast

UK News
Man abducted, beaten with iron bars and thrown from moving car in brutal attack

BRUTAL ATTACK Man abducted, beaten with iron bars and thrown from moving car in brutal attack

UK News
Putney Pusher suspect released under investigation nine years after woman shoved into path of bus

HSBC BANKER Putney Pusher suspect released under investigation nine years after woman shoved into path of bus

UK News
Teens hang from car windows as crowds gather for funeral of A66 crash teenager

FERAL YOBS Teens hang from car windows as crowds gather for funeral of A66 crash teenager

UK News
Police officers injured and emergency vehicles damaged during anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth

COLOUR CLASH Police officers injured and emergency vehicles damaged during anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Armed police raid Batley home in Heckmondwike firearms investigation

ARMED RAID Armed police raid Batley home in Heckmondwike firearms investigation

UK News
Funeral held for PC Matthew Blades following fatal A66 crash

PC SEND OFF Funeral held for PC Matthew Blades following fatal A66 crash

UK News
Fuel prices surge by 5p a litre in a week as drivers face more pain at the pumps

PUMP ROBBERY Fuel prices surge by 5p a litre in a week as drivers face more pain at the pumps

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Body found in search for missing 15-year-old boy off Pembrokeshire coast

SAD ENDING Body found in search for missing 15-year-old boy off Pembrokeshire coast

Missing Persons, UK News
Protesters gather at Portsmouth hotel after mistaking Pakistan cricket team for migrants

MIGRANT CRISIS Protesters gather at Portsmouth hotel after mistaking Pakistan cricket team for migrants

UK News
Emergency Services Day: A huge thank you to those who keep our communities safe

BLUELIGHT DAY Emergency Services Day: A huge thank you to those who keep our communities safe

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
High-risk Medway sex offender jailed after repeatedly breaching court order

SOCIAL DOWNFALL High-risk Medway sex offender jailed after repeatedly breaching court order

Court News, UK News
Romsey man dies after vintage car crash on A34 near Sutton Scotney

VINTAGE FATAL CRASH Romsey man dies after vintage car crash on A34 near Sutton Scotney

UK News
Patients face lengthy waits in overcrowded hospital after Salisbury District Hospital declares critical incident

CRITIAL INCIDENT Patients face lengthy waits in overcrowded hospital after Salisbury District Hospital declares critical incident

UK News
Watch Live