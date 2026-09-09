Danny Tommo leads masked protest outside Daily Mail HQ in London

Activist Danny Tommo has led a group of masked protesters outside the Daily Mail’s headquarters in London, accusing the newspaper of putting his mother’s safety at risk by publishing information about where she lived.

Tommo, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, appeared outside the newspaper’s offices on Wednesday, September 9, accompanied by a number of men wearing face coverings.

The protest follows a Daily Mail article in which a reporter visited an address associated with a roofing business linked to Thomas.

His mother was reportedly living at the property and told the newspaper that her son did not live there.

She said: “He doesn’t live here. This is my house. I don’t want anyone coming round here. I have nothing to do with it.”

Thomas claims the subsequent publication of information about the property resulted in his mother receiving threats and ultimately having to leave her home.

During Wednesday’s demonstration, Thomas demanded that a representative from the Daily Mail come outside and speak with him, initially giving the newspaper 15 minutes to respond.

He later issued a 48-hour ultimatum and demanded that the newspaper purchase a new home for his mother.

Thomas said protesters would otherwise return to demonstrate outside the newspaper’s headquarters “every other day”.

The address at the centre of the dispute had reportedly previously appeared in publicly accessible Companies House records in connection with a business associated with Thomas.

However, Thomas maintains that the newspaper’s decision to visit and subsequently report details concerning his mother’s home exposed her to threats and placed her safety at risk.

Footage circulating on social media showed Thomas addressing supporters and speaking outside the Daily Mail offices during the protest.

Thomas has become associated with a series of demonstrations, including protests in Portsmouth and Devon.

There is no suggestion that his mother shares responsibility for his political activities or views.

The alleged threats made against her are separate from the dispute between Thomas and the newspaper, and responsibility for any such threats would rest with those making them.

It remains unclear whether the Daily Mail intends to respond to Thomas’s demands.