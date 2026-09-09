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CCTV RELEASED CCTV released after car and valuables stolen in Longfield burglary

CCTV released after car and valuables stolen in Longfield burglary

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a burglary at a home in Longfield.

A grey Suzuki Vitara was reportedly stolen from the driveway during the break-in, while a handbag, laptop, games console and mobile phone were also taken from inside the property.

Kent Police said the burglary is believed to have happened between 11pm on Wednesday, July 29 and 5.20am on Thursday, July 30.

Officers have been carrying out forensic examinations, speaking to neighbours and reviewing CCTV as part of the investigation.

Detective Constable Rob Sircar said: “We can now release these images of a man who we believe may have important information about the incident and would urge anyone who recognises him to get in touch.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the burglary should contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/124285/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

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