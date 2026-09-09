Mayday call as vessel takes on water off Gosport coast

A lifeboat crew raced to the aid of a vessel taking on water after a Mayday call was issued off the Hampshire coast.

Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service was tasked by HM Coastguard on Sunday afternoon following reports of a vessel in difficulty south of Gilkicker.

The call marked the independent lifeboat service’s 78th incident of the season.

Despite being west of its usual operational area, which extends as far as Titchfield Haven, the lifeboat crew reached the casualty within just 14 minutes.

On arrival, volunteers discovered the vessel had been taking on water.

A passing boat had already come to the crew’s assistance and taken the stricken vessel under tow.

The lifeboat crew carried out welfare checks on those on board and established that the water ingress had been stabilised.

The Joan Dora Fuller then escorted the casualty and the vessel towing it safely back to Haslar Marina.

The independent lifeboat service said: “Another successful outcome and another busy day for your local independent lifeboat service.”

It added that the incident followed a particularly busy summer for its volunteer crews.