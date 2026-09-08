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ARSONIST JAILED Northampton woman jailed after campaign of control, violence and arson against former partner

Northampton woman jailed after campaign of control, violence and arson against former partner

A Northampton woman has been jailed after subjecting her former partner to a months-long campaign of controlling behaviour, violence and intimidation which culminated in her starting a fire to prevent the woman from leaving.

Lilly Morgan Hubbard, 25, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and handed an indefinite restraining order at Northampton Crown Court.

The court heard Hubbard met her former partner through TikTok in March 2025 before quickly moving into the woman’s home in the West Midlands.

Within weeks, Hubbard’s behaviour became controlling. She regularly checked her partner’s phone, monitored who she was speaking to and started arguments when she communicated with female friends.

By July, the relationship had escalated into physical violence.

Hubbard was arrested by West Midlands Police and charged with assault by beating and intentional strangulation.

She was released on conditional bail by magistrates and ordered not to contact the victim.

Despite the restriction, Hubbard continued contacting her former partner and sent her disturbing videos depicting self-harm through social media.

Concerned about Hubbard’s welfare, the victim eventually resumed contact with her.

On October 21, the woman travelled to Hubbard’s home in Bordeaux Close, Northampton.

Two days later, Hubbard deliberately set fire to a carpet and toilet roll, creating a dangerous situation in an attempt to prevent her former partner from leaving.

Fearing for her safety, the victim secretly contacted Northamptonshire Police and Hubbard was arrested at the property.

An investigation by the force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit subsequently uncovered further offences committed during the relationship.

Hubbard pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, arson, assault by beating and intentional strangulation.

Five further charges – false imprisonment, threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threatening with an offensive weapon and a second count of controlling or coercive behaviour – were ordered to remain on file.

At Northampton Crown Court on July 16, Hubbard was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

She was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order and ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.

Detective Constable Christopher Pritchard, who led the investigation, praised the victim for coming forward.

He said: “I would like to praise the bravery and courage of the woman who stood up to Lilly Hubbard’s despicable behaviour.

“Domestic abuse often happens behind closed doors, with victims manipulated into silence.

“I hope this outcome brings her some closure and encourages others suffering in silence to know that abuse can be stopped, and that we will do everything to support them and bring perpetrators to justice.”

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