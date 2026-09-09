Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Man abducted, beaten with iron bars and thrown from moving car in brutal attack

Man abducted, beaten with iron bars and thrown from moving car in brutal attack

A man has been left with serious injuries and “lasting physical and psychological trauma” after being abducted, attacked by several people armed with iron bars and thrown from a moving vehicle in County Tyrone.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was found lying on Culvacullion Road in Gortin at around 9.30pm on Sunday, September 6.

Police said he had suffered multiple fractures to his limbs and ribs as well as a head injury during what officers described as a “brutal attack”.

The man is understood to have been abducted before being assaulted by a number of people armed with iron bars.

He was then thrown from a moving vehicle and left on the road.

A short time later, police discovered a vehicle on fire on nearby Rylagh Road.

Detectives are investigating whether the burning vehicle was used by those responsible for the attack.

Police said the victim had been subjected to an ordeal which would leave him with “lasting physical and psychological trauma”.

An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the abduction and identify those responsible.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the Culvacullion Road or Rylagh Road areas on Sunday evening and witnessed suspicious activity to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
D-Block Europe rapper Young Adz takes aim at ex-wife over reported Hugo Ekitike relationship

DOUBLE STANDARDS D-Block Europe rapper Young Adz takes aim at ex-wife over reported Hugo Ekitike relationship

UK News
Influencer penis enlargement death sparks bizarre ‘fake death’ claims amid Nigeria drug investigation

FAKE DEATH Influencer penis enlargement death sparks bizarre ‘fake death’ claims amid Nigeria drug investigation

UK News
Boy George Keeps Denying That He Was Jailed For Falsely Imprisoning A Norwegian Male Escort, Even Though It Literally Happened

SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY Boy George Keeps Denying That He Was Jailed For Falsely Imprisoning A Norwegian Male Escort, Even Though It Literally Happened

Court News, UK News
Royal Mail warns of delivery delays affecting SE27 addresses in West Norwood

ROYAL FAIL Royal Mail warns of delivery delays affecting SE27 addresses in West Norwood

UK News
Gatwick and airports across UK hit by air traffic control failure as hundreds of flights disrupted

MAJOR DELAYS Gatwick and airports across UK hit by air traffic control failure as hundreds of flights disrupted

Travel News, UK News
Man dies as air ambulance and emergency crews called to Corsham retirement village

NOT SUSPICIOUS Man dies as air ambulance and emergency crews called to Corsham retirement village

UK News
Driver gets stuck after mistakenly taking car onto footbridge over Glasgow’s M8

FOOTBRIDGE DRAMA Driver gets stuck after mistakenly taking car onto footbridge over Glasgow’s M8

UK News
Major delays as crash hits busy M4 junction in Swindon

TRAFFIC CHAOS Major delays as crash hits busy M4 junction in Swindon

UK News
Drug lord with Pablo Escobar tattoo caught after using burner phone to call police

BUNER PHONE Drug lord with Pablo Escobar tattoo caught after using burner phone to call police

UK News
Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death over major drug trafficking operation

DEATH SENTANCE Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death over major drug trafficking operation

Court News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man jailed after investigators uncover almost 1,500 records of sexualised conversations with children

CHILD PREDATOR Man jailed after investigators uncover almost 1,500 records of sexualised conversations with children

Court News, UK News
Young girl pictured clapping demonstrators as march passes through Dover

MIGRANT CRISIS Young girl pictured clapping demonstrators as march passes through Dover

UK News
Uninsured BMW driver admits killing young mother on pedestrian crossing in Enfield

ANGEL IN DISGUISE Uninsured BMW driver admits killing young mother on pedestrian crossing in Enfield

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Gunman shot 16-year-old boy in the head before fleeing 300 miles to Scotland

GUNMAN FLED Gunman shot 16-year-old boy in the head before fleeing 300 miles to Scotland

UK News
Teenager describes terrifying rape by man who previously avoided deportation on human rights grounds

TEEN BOY RAPE Teenager describes terrifying rape by man who previously avoided deportation on human rights grounds

Crime, UK News
Urgent hunt for man who absconded from Ilford care facility for third time

MANHUNT CONTINUES Urgent hunt for man who absconded from Ilford care facility for third time

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Northampton woman jailed after campaign of control, violence and arson against former partner

ARSONIST JAILED Northampton woman jailed after campaign of control, violence and arson against former partner

Court News, UK News
Sister of murdered Rhiannon Whyte joins anti-migrant protest as demonstrators confront asylum boat

STOP THE BOATS Sister of murdered Rhiannon Whyte joins anti-migrant protest as demonstrators confront asylum boat

Crime, UK News
Police release CCTV after woman sexually assaulted on District Line train

TRAIN SEX ATTACK Police release CCTV after woman sexually assaulted on District Line train

Crime, UK News
Watch Live