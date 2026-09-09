Man abducted, beaten with iron bars and thrown from moving car in brutal attack

A man has been left with serious injuries and “lasting physical and psychological trauma” after being abducted, attacked by several people armed with iron bars and thrown from a moving vehicle in County Tyrone.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was found lying on Culvacullion Road in Gortin at around 9.30pm on Sunday, September 6.

Police said he had suffered multiple fractures to his limbs and ribs as well as a head injury during what officers described as a “brutal attack”.

The man is understood to have been abducted before being assaulted by a number of people armed with iron bars.

He was then thrown from a moving vehicle and left on the road.

A short time later, police discovered a vehicle on fire on nearby Rylagh Road.

Detectives are investigating whether the burning vehicle was used by those responsible for the attack.

Police said the victim had been subjected to an ordeal which would leave him with “lasting physical and psychological trauma”.

An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the abduction and identify those responsible.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the Culvacullion Road or Rylagh Road areas on Sunday evening and witnessed suspicious activity to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police.